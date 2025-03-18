ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club head north of the border to take on the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Utah Hockey Club-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Oilers Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +150

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club-Oilers

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Hockey Club have won two of their last three games. In those two wins, they have played excellent in the defensive zone. They have allowed just two goals and one goal in their last two wins. That is the type of game they need to have Tuesday night. When Utah allows three goals or less this season, they are 27-11-4. If they can do that in this one, they will be able to win. Defensive zone play is going to be the most important aspect of this game for Utah.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to start in net for the Utah Hockey Club. He is the team's best goaltender, and he gives them the greatest chance to win. On the season, Vejmelka has allowed 2.45 goals per game, which is the ninth-best in the NHL. Along with that, the 28-year-old is tied for the 13th-best save percentage. If he is the one to start in goal for Utah, he will need to be at his best when they take on the Oilers Tuesday night.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Edmonton is 2-0 against Utah this season. In those two games, the Oilers have been able to have some pretty good luck in the offensive zone. They have score four goals in each of those games while taking 35.0 shots per game. They are firing pucks on net, and they are getting rewarded for it against Utah. Having a similar game will be important if the Oilers want to sweep the season series with the Utah Hockey Club. In fact, when the Oilers put up four goals or more, they are 25-2-0. If they can have another four-goal game, they will be able to win.

Edmonton has been pretty good in the defensive zone this season. They are allowing 2.88 goals per game while holding opponents to 27.1 shots per game. They are not a very physical team, but they do not have to be. The Oilers can control the puck, and they are third in takeaways per game. With all that, they should be able to keep the Utah Hockey Club to three goals or less. When they hold teams to under four goals this season, they are 38-7-2. That is 38 of their 39 wins. If they play well in this one, they will win the game.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Oilers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a pretty good game. Both of these teams are pretty good, and they play each other tough. However, the Oilers have been very good defensively lately, and I think that will continue Tuesday night. I am going to take Edmonton to win this game straight up at home.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-182)