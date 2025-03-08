ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah-BYU.

The Utah-BYU rivalry just got a lot more interesting. It is always compelling. These teams usually play very close and spirited games. However, the spicy nature of the rivalry could intensify even more now that Utah has made a very important decision about its basketball future.

Utah hired Alex Jensen, who has been an NBA assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks, as the team's new head coach for the 2025-2026 season. Jensen played for former Utah coach Rick Majerus in the program's heyday, when the Utes dominated Western college basketball and reached the 1998 NCAA national championship game and led Kentucky midway through the contest before falling just short in the end. Utah reaching back to the Majerus era is a sign that the program desperately wants to succeed and bring back its glory days. More than that, however, the Utes are doing what BYU did: Go to the NBA to get a new head coach.

BYU's Kevin Young had worked with the Phoenix Suns. He has been very good in his first season. He obviously knows how to develop an effective offense and draw up plays that get his scorers and shooters open. BYU has been on a tear over the past month, reeling off one really big win after another. The Cougars have taken down Iowa State, Kansas, Arizona, and other Big 12 opponents. They are a team no one else in the conference wants to face right now.

Here are the Utah-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah-BYU Odds

Utah: +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +600

BYU: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah vs BYU

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is a rivalry game. The Utes might not be that good a team, but they are going to fight tooth and nail for every loose ball and for leverage on every possession. Utah doesn't have to be better than BYU, either. The Utes can cover the spread as long as they lose by 11 points or fewer. Rivalry games usually have a way of constricting and getting very tight. BYU is a really good team, but it is not a great team, and only in situations where great teams exist do rivalry games usually become blowouts. BYU winning by eight points sounds just about right for this game, and if that is the scenario, Utah should cover.

One also needs to keep in mind that Utah's players, having learned of the Alex Jensen hire, should be really excited for the future. You should get an energized, spirited effort from Utah, which will contribute to the Utes covering the spread here.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is simply white-hot right now. The way this offense is playing should offer bettors supreme confidence that they can not only win this game, but completely blow the doors off a bang-average Utah side which has simply not distinguished itself this season and has been noticeably poor away from its Salt Lake City home. BYU is roaring. Why bet against this freight train right now, especially at home on Senior Night before a bonkers crowd?

Final Utah-BYU Prediction & Pick

BYU at home on Senior Night is attractive, but the rivalry game angle makes us reconsider. Maybe sit back and wait for a live play here.

Final Utah-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -11.5