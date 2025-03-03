ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between BYU and Iowa State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Iowa State prediction and pick.

The No. 23 BYU Cougars (21-8, 12-6) visit the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (22-7, 12-6) on Tuesday in a crucial Big 12 clash. Both teams are riding high after impressive weekend victories. BYU has won six straight, including a 77-56 rout of West Virginia, while Iowa State dominated Arizona 84-67. The Cougars' balanced attack, led by Fousseyni Traore's inside presence, will face a stern test in Hilton Coliseum, where the Cyclones boast a 15-1 home record. Iowa State's explosive offense, which hit 52.4% from three-point range against Arizona, will challenge BYU's stout defense. With both teams tied for fourth in the Big 12, this matchup could have significant implications for conference tournament seeding.

Here are the BYU-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: BYU-Iowa State Odds

BYU: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +320

Iowa State: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs. Iowa State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 23 BYU Cougars are poised to upset the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night, riding a wave of momentum that could propel them to victory in Ames. BYU's recent six-game winning streak, including impressive victories over Kansas and Arizona State, showcases their ability to compete at the highest level in the Big 12. The Cougars' balanced offensive attack, averaging 81 points per game, has been bolstered by the emergence of Fousseyni Traore as a formidable force off the bench. Traore's recent 20-point, 10-rebound performance against West Virginia demonstrates BYU's depth and versatility, which could prove crucial in a hostile Hilton Coliseum environment. Additionally, BYU's proficiency from beyond the arc, averaging 10.7 three-pointers per game, significantly outpaces Iowa State's 7.4 allowed per contest, potentially exposing a key weakness in the Cyclones' defense.

While Iowa State boasts an impressive 15-1 home record, BYU's road experience in the competitive Big 12 has prepared them for this challenge. The Cougars' ability to spread the floor with multiple scoring threats, including Richie Saunders (averaging 17.5 points in his last 10 games) and Egor Demin (contributing 10 points and 5 assists per game), could stretch Iowa State's defense thin. Furthermore, BYU's recent shooting efficiency of 50.2% over their last 10 games indicates they're peaking at the right time7. If the Cougars can maintain their hot shooting streak and exploit their advantage from three-point range, they have a strong chance of handing Iowa State a rare home loss and solidifying their position as a dangerous team heading into the postseason.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones are primed to defend their home court against the No. 23 BYU Cougars on Tuesday night, showcasing why they're one of the Big 12's top teams. Fresh off a dominant 84-67 victory over No. 22 Arizona, the Cyclones have proven their ability to dismantle ranked opponents. Iowa State's explosive offense, which shot an impressive 52.4% from three-point range against Arizona, will be a significant challenge for BYU's defense. The Cyclones' balanced attack, with five players scoring in double figures in their last game, demonstrates their depth and versatility. Furthermore, Iowa State's stifling defense held Arizona to just 33.3% shooting from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc, showcasing their ability to shut down potent offenses.

Hilton Coliseum has been a fortress for the Cyclones this season, boasting a formidable 15-1 home record. This home-court advantage, coupled with Iowa State's recent momentum, will be crucial against a BYU team that has struggled with consistency in their frontcourt. While the Cougars have shown flashes of brilliance, their reliance on perimeter scoring could be exploited by Iowa State's tenacious defense. The Cyclones' ability to control the paint, as evidenced by their recent dominance against Arizona, should neutralize BYU's interior presence2. With Iowa State's balanced scoring attack led by Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey, combined with their suffocating defense and home-court advantage, the Cyclones are well-positioned to secure a victory over BYU and solidify their standing as a top-tier Big 12 contender.

Final BYU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated Big 12 showdown, No. 10 Iowa State hosts No. 23 BYU in what promises to be a thrilling contest. While BYU's hot streak and three-point prowess pose a significant threat, Iowa State's home-court advantage and defensive intensity will likely prove decisive. The Cyclones' balanced scoring attack and ability to stifle opponents' offenses should give them the edge in a close game. Expect a back-and-forth battle with multiple lead changes, but Iowa State's experience in tight contests and the electric atmosphere of Hilton Coliseum will ultimately propel them to victory but will not be enough to cover the spread as BYU keeps it close and just gets edged out at the end.

Final BYU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: BYU +8.5 (-102), Over 150.5 (-110)