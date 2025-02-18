ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack SEC teams face off as Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt is 17-8 on the year and 5-7 in conference play, good for tenth in the SEC. They also opened the year strong, going 13-1 to start the year. Since then, they are just 4-7. Vanderbilt does have upsets of South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky recently, and a near Vanderbilt upset of Auburn. In their last game, they faced Tennessee. Vanderbilt would have a seven-point lead at the end of the first half, but Tennessee would make the comeback. Tennessee would defeat Vanderbilt 81-76.

Meanwhile, Kentucky comes into the game at 17-8 on the year but just 6-6 in conference play, placing them eighth in the SEC. They started the year strong, going 12-2 with losses to Clemson and Ohio State. They would then fall to Georgia before beating Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Since then, they have lost five of eight games. In their last game, Kentucky lost to Texas. Kentucky had a four-point lead at the end of the first half, but Texas would make the comeback. Texas would come back to win the game 82-78.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Kentucky Odds

Vanderbilt: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +195

Kentucky: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 161.5 (-115)

Under: 161.5 (-105)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is ranked 41st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 79th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Vanderbilt has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 35th in the nation in points per game while sitting 88th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have started games strong. Vanderbilt is 19th in the nation in first-half points this year.

Vanderbilt is led by Jason Edwards. Edwards is scoring 17.6 points per game while adding two rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, AJ Hoggard leads the team in assists per game. He comes in with 4.6 assists per game while adding 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Tyler Nickel comes in with ten points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Devin McGlockten leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 8.1 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 11.2 points and 1.2 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaylen Carey. Carey is scoring eight points per game while also adding six rebounds per game this year.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is ranked 19th in KenPom's current rankings. They are fifth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 76th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kentucky is dominant on offense this year. They are third in the nation in points per game while sitting 16th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are tenth in assists per game while sitting 17th in rebounds per game. They also shoot well from three, sitting 22nd in the nation in three-point shooting this year.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky. He comes into the game with 16 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaxson Robinson. Robinson is scoring 13.3 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Finally, Lamont Butler leads the team in assists this year. Butler has 4.6 assists per game while scoring 12.5 points per game, while also adding 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year.

Amari Williams leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 8.8 rebounds per game this year. Further, Williams is scoring 10.5 points per game while also adding three assists and 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Vanderbilt-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been solid on offense this year, Vanderbilt may be able to keep it close in this one. First, they are 187th in the nation in opponent points per game, while Kentucky is 275th in opponent points per game. Further, Vanderbilt is 16th in the nation in steals per game this year, while Kentucky is 227th in steals per game and 64th in the nation in opponent steals per game. Further, Vanderbilt is 26th in the nation in turnovers per game while sitting 24th in opponent turnovers per game. Kentucky is 54th in turnovers per game but 330th in opponent turnovers per game. Vanderbilt should be able to get a few extra possessions in this game and keep it close.

Final Vanderbilt-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +5.5 (-102)