ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Big East schedule always delivers, even if it's a battle of two middle-of-the-pack teams like Saturday with the Villanova Wildcats taking on the Providence Friars. Villanova is fifth in the conference with an 8-6 record, while Providence is down in eighth with a 5-9 record. The programs already played once this season at Villanova, and it wasn't an easy day for the Wildcats. Providence entered that game as nine-point underdogs but took Villanova to the limit, as the Wildcats escaped with a two-point victory. Villanova has won three straight games against Providence and five of the past seven. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Villanova-Providence prediction and pick.

Villanova is slowly returning to Big East contention after winning three consecutive games. The first two victories of that stretch came as favorites against DePaul and Xavier, which they won handily by double digits. However, their most recent win against Rick Pitino, the first-place St. Johns Red Storm, sent a message to the rest of the conference. The wins signaled a massive turnaround, as they lost to both Xavier and St. John's earlier in January. The Wildcats will need a win in this game, as their upcoming schedule has two of the conference's top teams, UConn and Marquette.

Providence is heading in the opposite direction of Villanova, but it hasn't been an easy stretch for them after being underdogs in seven of the past eight games. While the Wildcats have a three-game winning streak, the Friars have dropped four straight. The losing streak doesn't tell the entire story, as two came by two points against St. Johns and one point against Butler. The Providence season would look much differently if one or two shots had gone their way in those games. Nevertheless, they are now four games below .500 in the conference standings and well back of the top teams.

Here are the Villanova-Providence College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Providence Odds

Villanova: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -155

Providence: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova might be only 5-5 over their past ten games, but some of those wins came against the conference's top teams. It has been a frustrating season for the Wildcats, but there is no reason why they won't grab a convincing victory in this game. Providence's defense has been struggling over the past five games, allowing 77.6 points per game, which should help the Wildcats and their inconsistent offense.

However, the Wildcats shine on defense, and the Friars' offense has been abysmal. Providence ranks 240th in the nation with 72.3 points per game, while Villanova is 66th in total defense, allowing 67.7 points per game.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova won and covered in their past three games. However, now is a good time to wonder whether it's a good stretch or a sign of things to come. Let's not forget that the Wildcats lost five of six games before the stretch and failed to cover each.

Final Villanova-Providence Prediction & Pick

Villanova turned a corner in their past three games, but the oddsmakers are giving Providence respect for the early season matchup. You must be careful of the letdown spot of the St. John's win for Villanova. However, with a slight 2.5-point spread, they should get the job done in this game.

Final Villanova-Providence Prediction & Pick: Villanova -2.5 (-110)