ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, April 1, in a matchup of teams heading in opposite directions. The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry (26.8 PPG) and Klay Thompson (17.9 PPG), are fighting for playoff positioning and have won seven of their last ten games. Their high-powered offense (118.2 PPG) will test Memphis' struggling defense. The Grizzlies, decimated by injuries this season, rely on Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.5 PPG) and GG Jackson for offensive production. However, Memphis has struggled in recent games and to keep pace with more potent offenses. With playoff implications for Golden State and Memphis playing for pride, expect an intense battle at FedExForum.

Here are the Warriors-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Grizzlies Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -210

Memphis Grizzlies: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are poised to win or cover the spread against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, thanks to their recent momentum and Memphis' struggles. The Warriors are coming off an emphatic 148-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing their offensive firepower and depth. Brandin Podziemski led the team with 27 points, while Moses Moody and Buddy Hield added 20 and 19 points, respectively, demonstrating the team's ability to score efficiently even when Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have quieter outings. Golden State has won two straight games and is playing some of its best basketball down the stretch, winning 10 of its last 13 contests. Their defensive improvements, combined with their ability to capitalize on turnovers (34 points off turnovers against San Antonio), make them a formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are in a slump and struggling against teams above .500 this season. Memphis recently fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, signaling instability within the organization. While Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Ja Morant remain key contributors, Memphis has been unable to translate individual performances into consistent team success. Additionally, Golden State has historically performed well against Memphis, winning four of their last six head-to-head matchups. With Curry healthy and the Warriors motivated to secure playoff positioning, they are well-equipped to exploit Memphis' vulnerabilities and either win outright or cover the spread.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies have a strong case to win and cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, despite their recent struggles. Playing at home in FedExForum, where they’ve historically performed well against Golden State, Memphis has the opportunity to stabilize their season under interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. The Grizzlies have won six of their last seven home games against the Warriors, a trend that could continue as they look to solidify their playoff positioning. With Jaren Jackson Jr. anchoring the defense with Desmond Bane and Ja Morant providing consistent scoring, Memphis has the tools to exploit Golden State's vulnerabilities, particularly on the road, where the Warriors have been inconsistent this season.

Additionally, Memphis is in a must-win situation as they sit precariously in fifth place in the Western Conference, just one game ahead of Golden State. This urgency should fuel a focused and energetic performance. The Grizzlies are also facing a Warriors team dealing with injuries, including Jonathan Kuminga's uncertain status after an ankle issue. While Golden State has been hot recently, some of their key players like Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have had uneven performances during this stretch. If Memphis can capitalize on turnovers and control the pace of the game, they are well-positioned to not only secure a win but also cover the spread in what could be a pivotal matchup for their playoff aspirations

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to win and cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, April 1, at FedExForum. Memphis has been dominant at home with a 25-12 record and will lean on Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG) and Desmond Bane (21.5 PPG) to lead their balanced attack. The Grizzlies’ rebounding edge (47.2 RPG) and ability to protect the rim (league-best 6.0 blocks per game) give them a clear advantage against Golden State’s smaller lineup, especially with Stephen Curry unavailable.

The Warriors, while dangerous from beyond the arc, have struggled on the road all season and rank near the bottom of the league in turnovers (14.9 per game). Memphis’ aggressive defense, which ranks fifth in steals per game (8.5), could disrupt Golden State’s offensive rhythm. With playoff seeding at stake and their strong home-court advantage, expect the Grizzlies to control the game and cover the spread in a convincing win.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +5 (-108), Over 237.5 (-110)