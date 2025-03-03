ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Monday's NBA slate as we revisit this series from just a few days ago between cross-conference foes. The Golden State Warriors (32-28) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (14-45) as Golden State owns the first meeting 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently seventh in the Western Conference following their most recent 126-119 loss the the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to that, they won seven of their last eight games and saw a massive boost following the addition of Jimmy Butler to their lineup. Now, they'll look for their second win over Charlotte in the last 5 games.

The Charlotte Hornets are fourteenth in the Eastern Conference and most recently fell to the Washington Wizards 113-100. They're just 1-9 over their last 10 games with a previous 128-92 blowout loss coming to this Warriors team. They'll hope to put together a much better effort at home.

Here are the Warriors-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Hornets Odds

Golden State Warriors: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Charlotte Hornets: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Over: 224 (-112)

Under: 224 (-108)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors were stunned in their last game as Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes exploded for a career-high 44 points in handing them a loss. This, of course, comes right after a season-high 56 points from Stephen Curry as the Warriors have been making a serious push for the playoffs following the addition of Jimmy Butler to the roster. Butler is offering a true No. 2 scoring look with his ability to drive the rim, complementing Stephen Curry and his ability to extend range from deep.

The Warriors always seem to find unheralded players to make contributions with their style of basketball and it's the main reason for Quinten Post's success from three. Earlier in the season, Pat Spencer was a big boost for them from the point guard position in spreading the ball around and it's a testament to Steve Kerr's ability to plug-and-play parts into his offense. They're also coming off the heels of a 63.2% night from deep against the Magic, so expect them to return to that in this game.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets were without LaMelo Ball during their first meeting against the Warriors and it likely had to do something with the 36-point loss. He's right back with the ball in his hands as the Hornets continue to work through him, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams as their main scoring options. Each of them are averaging at least 15 points per contest and while opponents know who to key-in on during their matchups, they still manage to find their shots and lead this team with their energy.

The Hornets are a very active team in getting out in transition, but it'll have to start on the defensive glass in rebounding the ball. Both Miles Bridges and Mark Williams will have advantageous matchups in the paint, so expect them to be very active in chasing rebounds and going up with the ball inside. LaMelo Ball has been shooting better at home this season, so expect another fun matchup between him and Steph Curry throwing up threes.

Final Warriors-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Warriors handled this Hornets team just a few games ago as they led by double-digits for the majority of three quarters. Of course, LaMelo Ball wasn't on the floor to boost Charlotte's efforts, but the Hornets still totaled 25 turnovers and they can't afford to do the same this time around. The Warriors are far too fundamental on the defensive end and they'll turn mistakes to points on the other side, so expect defense and ball security to be a focus for both teams in this one.

While the return of LeMelo Ball should help them in this one, the Hornets are still 15-15 ATS t home this season and they've had trouble against teams catching heat from three. For our final betting prediction, let's roll with the Golden State Warriors to continue their run and cover this spread on the road.

Final Warriors-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -11.5 (-110)