ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 2 kicks off with a fight between Louis Lee Scott and Kaushik Saikumar in the bantamweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Scott-Saikumar prediction and pick.

Louis Lee Scott (9-0) enters this matchup against Kaushik Saikumar riding a perfect win streak with dominant performances. His recent wins include a unanimous decision over Demarte Pena and a third-round TKO of Leandro Lima. Scott looks to keep his undefeated record intact and impress on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Kaushik Saikumar (5-0) enters this matchup against Louis Lee Scott undefeated and coming off impressive finishes. His last two wins include a third-round TKO via knee and punches and a first-round arm-triangle choke submission. Saikumar aims to maintain his perfect record and impress Dana White on week 2 of Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series Week 2 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Louis Lee Scott-Kaushik Saikumar Odds

Louis Lee Scott: -425

Kaushik Saikumar: +330

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Louis Lee Scott will win

Last Fight: (W) Youssouf Binate – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Louis Lee Scott’s experience and well-rounded skill set give him the edge over Kaushik Saikumar on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. With nine fights under his belt compared to Saikumar’s five, Scott has faced a wider range of opponents, sharpening his adaptability in the cage.

Scott’s ability to blend crisp striking with sharp submissions makes him a dual threat, capable of controlling the pace whether standing or on the ground. His recent performances show a great balance of aggression and patience, letting him impose his game plan effectively.

While Saikumar is an aggressive, high-pressure fighter with knockout ability, his shorter professional tenure means he’s less tested in long, challenging fights. Scott’s poise and fight IQ enable him to manage pace and avoid rash exchanges that Saikumar thrives on.

Scott’s volume striking and control will likely frustrate Saikumar, preventing easy openings. If the fight goes to the mat, Scott’s submission skills and ground control give him a significant advantage.

Scott’s experience, composure, and all-around skills should propel him to a hard-fought decision win, maintaining his undefeated streak and making a strong case for a UFC contract.

Why Kaushik Saikumar will win

Last Fight: (W) Adamu Isah

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Kaushik Saikumar’s aggressive pace and finishing ability give him a strong chance to beat Louis Lee Scott on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Known for his powerful striking and solid submission skills, Saikumar can capitalize on opportunities early before Scott can settle into his rhythm.

Saikumar’s experience fighting in the Cage Fury Fighting Championships has prepared him for high-pressure environments, allowing him to maintain composure under fire. His ability to push a relentless pace could overwhelm Scott, who prefers a measured approach.

While Scott brings more professional experience, Saikumar’s dynamic striking and quick finishes make him unpredictable. His capacity to mix striking with grappling allows him to keep opponents guessing, increasing his chances to find a finish.

If Saikumar can avoid Scott’s volume and sharp counters, he has the power and technique to secure a knockout or submission. His aggressive style and confidence in high-stakes moments may ultimately dictate the fight’s outcome.

In this matchup, Saikumar’s explosiveness and fight-ending instincts give him an edge to pull off the upset, proving his status as a rising star and earning a UFC contract this weekend.

Final Louis Lee Scott-Kaushik Saikumar Prediction & Pick

This bantamweight showdown on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series features two undefeated prospects: Louis Lee Scott (9-0) and Kaushik Saikumar (5-0). Both fighters bring strong finishing instincts and well-rounded skill sets, making this a highly competitive and closely matched fight.

Scott’s experience and fight IQ give him an edge in managing the pace and adapting mid-fight. With more professional bouts under his belt, Scott has shown a balance of precise striking and submissions that allow him to control the fight’s flow.

Saikumar, meanwhile, brings explosive power and relentless pressure, with quick finishes demonstrating his ability to end fights early. His aggressive style could test Scott’s defense and force moments of vulnerability.

The fight will likely be a tactical battle with momentum swings. Scott’s layered striking and grappling control may wear down Saikumar, while the Indian prospect’s power could change the fight with a single strike.

Louis Lee Scott by decision is the most likely outcome, leveraging his experience and composure to survive early storms and dominate overall. However, Saikumar’s finishing ability keeps the door open for an upset in this thrilling bantamweight bout.

Final Louis Lee Scott-Kaushik Saikumar Prediction & Pick: Louis Lee Scott (-425)