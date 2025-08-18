ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 2 continues with a fight between Josh Hokit and Guilherme Uriel in the heavyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Hokit-Uriel prediction and pick.

Josh Hokit (5-0) enters his matchup against Guilherme Uriel riding a wave of dominant performances, finishing all his last four opponents in the first round. He looks to keep his undefeated record intact and secure a UFC contract this week on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Guilherme Uriel (6-1) comes into his fight against Josh Hokit off a string of impressive first-round finishes, including a recent KO over Hyago Silva. With multiple wins by both KO and submission, Uriel’s well-rounded attack makes him a dangerous heavyweight prospect. He aims to maintain momentum and secure a UFC contract on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series Week 2 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Josh Hokit-Kaushik Saikumar Odds

Josh Hokit: -455

Guilherme Uriel: +350

Over 1.5 Rounds: +170

Under 1.5 Rounds: -220

Why Josh Hokit will win

Last Fight: (W) Eric Lunsord – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Josh Hokit’s edge over Guilherme Uriel on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series lies in his athleticism and grappling versatility. With a background in collegiate wrestling and strong submission skills, Hokit can control the pace and position of the fight, neutralizing Uriel’s aggressive striking early.

Hokit’s fast starts have been key in finishing opponents quickly, forcing them to react under pressure. This ability to impose his wrestling and transition smoothly into submissions makes him a tough matchup for anyone, especially someone like Uriel who favors explosive stand-up.

While Uriel is dangerous with quick finishes and has solid submission skills, he lacks the same level of wrestling diversity that Hokit possesses. If Hokit can avoid damage early, he’ll likely drag the fight to the mat where he excels and seek a submission finish.

Furthermore, Hokit’s fight IQ and composure under pressure have been praised by coaches and analysts, making him adept at adjusting mid-fight. Against a powerful but less strategic striker like Uriel, this could be the deciding factor.

Ultimately, Hokit’s combination of speed, wrestling, and submission prowess gives him the advantage to outlast and out-grapple Uriel, securing a submission win to punch his ticket to the UFC.

Why Guilherme Uriel will win

Last Fight: (W) Hyago Silva – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Guilherme Uriel’s chance to beat Josh Hokit on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series lies in his explosive striking power and ability to finish fights quickly. Uriel’s fast knockouts and sharp submissions show he can end the fight at any moment before Hokit can establish his grappling control.

Uriel’s aggressive style and physical strength allow him to constantly pressure opponents, forcing them into mistakes. Against Hokit, this forward momentum could disrupt the wrestler’s rhythm and prevent him from setting up his preferred takedowns and submissions.

While Hokit is a strong wrestler with good submission skills, Uriel’s ability to strike and scramble effectively in grappling exchanges gives him an edge in versatility. Uriel has demonstrated superior fight IQ in managing distance and picking moments to attack explosively.

Additionally, Uriel’s resilience and experience in high-pressure fights mean he can withstand early aggression and capitalize on opportunities during scrambles or striking exchanges. His knockout power is a major threat throughout the bout.

If Uriel can maintain consistent pressure and exploit openings with his powerful striking and opportunistic grappling, he can secure a finish and earn the coveted UFC contract this Tuesday night.

Final Josh Hokit-Guilherme Uriel Prediction & Pick

The heavyweight clash between Josh Hokit (5-0) and Guilherme Uriel (6-1) on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series promises an electrifying battle between a technically skilled wrestler and a powerful striker. Both fighters have proven finishing abilities, making this a high-stakes matchup where momentum will be crucial.

Hokit’s strength lies in his wrestling pedigree and submission game, often controlling opponents and finishing fights quickly on the ground. However, Uriel’s aggressive striking and explosive knockout power can dictate the pace and force Hokit onto the back foot early.

Uriel’s ability to mix quick knockouts with slick submissions gives him versatility in all phases of the fight. His forward pressure and cage control could disrupt Hokit's rhythm, limiting his chances to impose his wrestling.

Still, Hokit’s composure and fight IQ will be tested as he tries to avoid Uriel’s power shots and get the fight to the mat. If successful, he can impose his grappling and secure a submission finish.

Overall, this fight boils down to who can implement their game plan first. Josh Hokit’s wrestling edge favors him mightily in this matchup, but only if he can weather Uriel’s early storm and capitalize on ground control to earn a UFC contract.

Final Josh Hokit-Guilherme Uriel Prediction & Pick: Josh Hokit (-455), Under 1.5 Rounds (-220)