Contender Series Week 2 continues with a fight between Tommy Cuozzi and Ramiro Jimenez in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Cuozzi-Jimenez prediction and pick.

Tommy Cuozzi (8-0) enters this weekend’s matchup against Ramiro Jimenez riding back-to-back first-round TKO wins over Giovanny Meza and Eric Belcher. “Little T” blends crisp striking and strong finishing instincts, seeking to keep his undefeated streak intact and earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Ramiro Jimenez (10-0) enters the Cuozzi bout in top form after submitting Tommy Garcia with a first-round kimura and knocking out Mauricio Eguiluz with a head kick, both in December. The Mexican standout, known for his aggressive style, aims to keep his perfect record with a UFC contract on the line.

Here are the Contender Series Week 2 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Tommy Cuozzi-Ramiro Jimenez Odds

Tommy Cuozzi: +270

Ramiro Jimenez: -340

Over 1.5 Rounds: +110

Under 1.5 Rounds: -140

Why Tommy Cuozzi will win

Last Fight: (W) Giovanny Meza – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (5 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Tommy Cuozzi’s blend of explosive athleticism and well-rounded skills give him a clear path to victory over Ramiro Jimenez on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. His proven finishing ability—eight wins, all without defeat—demonstrates that he thrives under pressure and rises to the occasion in biggest moments.

Cuozzi’s fast starts could overwhelm Jimenez early and set the tempo for the fight. He’s shown the ability to adapt his approach, shifting between striking and grappling when necessary, often tailoring his strategy to the weaknesses in an opponent’s game.

While Jimenez is a dangerous striker with slick submissions, his wrestling isn’t as dynamic as Cuozzi’s. If the fight hits the mat, Cuozzi’s transitional grappling, especially his knack for taking the back and attacking submissions, becomes a decisive factor.

On the feet, Cuozzi’s volume and variety—mixing combinations, kicks, and creative strikes—can exploit openings against Jimenez, who sometimes favors forward pressure over defensive responsibility. With a higher strength of competition and regional experience fighting tough opponents, Cuozzi appears more battle-tested.

It’s Cuozzi’s finishing instincts and ability to switch levels that make him the likely winner. He’s well-positioned to showcase his talent and earn a UFC contract this Tuesday night.

Why Ramiro Jimenez will win

Last Fight: (W)Tommy Garcia – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (5 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Ramiro Jimenez’s path to victory against Tommy Cuozzi starts with relentless aggression and creative striking. As a powerful kickboxer with impressive knockout ability, Jimenez is known for backing opponents up, mixing shots, and landing with fight-ending force. His variety and forward pressure can make Cuozzi uncomfortable from the opening bell.

Additionally, Jimenez’s grappling is highly underrated. With multiple wins by submission—most recently a kimura victory—he’s proven dangerous in transitions and dominant when on top, where he attacks relentlessly with ground-and-pound and slick subs. If Cuozzi looks to wrestle, Jimenez can threaten with counters or quickly reverse positions, shifting momentum.

Jimenez also boasts high finishing instincts, with eight of his ten victories coming inside the first round. Operating out of The GOAT Shed, he’s continually evolving and showing a well-rounded skill set that can catch established prospects off guard. That hunger and confidence have fueled his 10-0 record and tournament success.

Ultimately, Jimenez’s ability to swarm with volume on the feet, exploit scrambles on the mat, and operate with supreme poise under pressure make him a real threat. If he disrupts Cuozzi’s rhythm early and imposes his will, Jimenez is poised to secure a UFC contract on Tuesday night.

Final Tommy Cuozzi-Ramiro Jimenez Prediction & Pick

This featherweight showdown between Tommy Cuozzi (8-0) and Ramiro Jimenez (10-0) is a true clash of undefeated prospects scrapping for a UFC contract on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Both fighters bring finishing instincts and exciting styles, making this a coin-flip matchup where momentum and poise matter most.

Cuozzi’s controlled aggression and versatility—switching between sharp striking and opportunistic grappling—could frustrate Jimenez if he imposes his pace early. However, Jimenez’s high-volume kickboxing and dangerous top game provide every tool to turn the tide, especially if he can lure Cuozzi into a brawl and capitalize on any defensive lapses.

Ultimately, the smallest margins may decide this fight, with both capable of ending things suddenly. The smart prediction is a back-and-forth first round, but Jimenez’s experience in tough tournament formats and his ability to execute under pressure offer a slight edge.

Look for Ramiro Jimenez to weather an early storm and find the finish late in the second, extending his unbeaten streak and securing his long-awaited UFC debut.

Final Tommy Cuozzi-Ramiro Jimenez Prediction & Pick: Ramiro Jimenez (-425), Over 1.5 Rounds (+110)