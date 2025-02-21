ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors will travel up the I-80 Freeway to face the Sacramento Kings. The Golden-1 Center will be rocking as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Warriors-Kings prediction and pick.

The Warriors lead the head-to-head series 217-197. However, the Kings have won both games this season, 123-117 at home in their recent game on January 22 and a 129-99 thrashing on January 5 in San Francisco. The Kings have won four games in a row against the Warriors. Yet, the teams have split the last 10 games, with the Kings going 3-2 over their past five games at the Golden-1 Center against the Warriors.

Here are the Warriors-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Kings Odds

Golden State Warriors: -2 (-106)

Moneyline: -124

Sacramento Kings: +2 (-114)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors have struggled against the Kings this season. Unfortunately, it just has not worked out so far, and the Warriors seem unable to beat the Kings.

When the teams last met, the Warriors actually led 24-20 after the first quarter and 65-48 at halftime. Sadly, they collapsed in the second half. Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points while shooting 8 for 20 from the field, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield had 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from the triples. Stephen Curry added 14 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 6 for 11 from the hardwood. Likewise, Moses Moody had 11 points while shooting 4 for 10 while coming off the bench. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points while shooting 4 for 6 off the bench. Gui Santos also had 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from the three-point line.

The Warriors shot 46.7 percent from the floor, including 45.8 percent from beyond the arc. However, they shot just 69.2 percent from the free-throw line. But they also allowed the Kings to shoot 50.6 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, they also allowed 32 free-throw opportunities. The Warriors won the board battle 44-38, including 12 offensive rebounds. They also had five steals and blocked two shots. Yet, they also turned the rock over 19 times.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and pace themselves on the floor. Then, they must defend the perimeter and not allow the Kings to easily drive to the net.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Zach LaVine is the newest addition to the roster and did not play in either of the two games against the Warriors. Ultimately, his addition will only help things as the Kings continue to attempt to stay in the race. When the Kings destroyed the Warriors on January 5, they led 36-21 after the first quarter and 75-51 at halftime. Then, they put the pedal to the metal to finish off the Warriors.

Malik Monk led the way with 26 points and 12 assists while shooting 9 for 14 from the floor. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 10 for 13 from the hardwood. DeMar DeRozan had 12 points while shooting 5 for 14 from the field. Likewise, Keegan Murray added 11 points while shooting 4 for 11. Keon Ellis had 11 points.

The Kings shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 44.2 percent from the three-point line. Moreover, they also hit 90.9 percent of their free-throw attempts (20 for 22). The Kings also held the Warriors to 45.7 percent shooting, including 34.3 percent from the triples. Furthermore, they won the board battle 43-35, including 10 offensive rebounds. The Kings also stole the ball 15 times and blocked three shots. Significantly, they also overcame 15 turnovers.

The Kings will cover the spread if their starting lineup can stay hit and continue to hit their shots, with DeRozan, LaVine, and Sabonis leading the way. Then, they must contain Curry and force him and the rest of the Warriors into taking bad shots.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are 27-27-1 against the spread, while the Kings are 19-32-4 against the spread. Moreover, the Warriors are 14-12-1 against the spread on the road, while the Kings are 8-16-3 against the spread at home. The Warriors are 1-10 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division, while the Kings are 3-7 against the spread when facing the Pacific.

The Kings have dominated this series this season. Yet, the Warriors played them tough last time. Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives, so the intensity will increase. Because of this, I can see this game going down to the wire. But I see the Kings making this a close game and covering the spread at home.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +2 (-114)