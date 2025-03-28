ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Warriors have looked much better since Jimmy Butler joined the roster, while the Pelicans have had a rough year due to injuries piling up across the roster. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Warriors have looked much better since trading for Jimmy Butler as a team, but they have lost two straight games entering this matchup and come into the game having a 41-31 record. Steph Curry has been his usual excellent self, but he has been out due to injury; Jimmy Butler has even more pressure on him in this game. They can get a big bounce-back win in New Orleans in this spot.

The Pelicans have talent but have fallen off a cliff. Their record is 20-53, and they are 2-3 in their last five games. They had so much potential this year, but injuries have derailed their season, and they have consistently had to switch up their lineups. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III are dealing with injuries, but CJ McCollum should be available. This could be a big win for the Pelicans at home.

Here are the Warriors-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Pelicans Odds

Golden State Warriors: -14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1150

New Orleans Pelicans: +14.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +730

Over: 226 (-108)

Under: 226 (-112)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' defense has stayed consistent all year and is better than their offense. They are eighth in points allowed at 111 per game, 13th in field-goal percentage defense at 46.5% from the field, and 21st in three-point percentage at 36.4%.

This frontcourt has been solid down low and has depth. Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, and Butler significantly contributed to the Warriors' rebounding. Looney leads in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, but Butler and Green are tied for second with 6.1 per game. Then, Green is the blocks leader, averaging 1.1 per game. Finally, on the perimeter, seven players are averaging at least one steal, proving that their on-ball defense has been a giant strength. Butler is already the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game.

This defense has been able to carry the Warriors in games, and with the addition of Butler, it only got better. They should have a sizeable advantage on this side of the court because the Pelicans have not been able to do much on defense this year.

The Pelicans' offense has had a lost season and is dealing with many issues. They are 23rd in scoring at 110.6 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage at 45.4% from the field, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 35.1% from behind the arc.

Nine Pelican players average over double digits in scoring. Still, with Williamson potentially unavailable, McCollum is the best scorer on the team for this game, averaging 21.1 points per game. Jose Alvarado is also the assists leader for the Pelicans, averaging 4.7 per game.

Brandon Ingram was traded away to the Raptors, but this offense still has options they can utilize on the roster. The issue is that injuries have wrecked the lineup, and McCollum needs to be Superman in this game against this defense for the Warriors.

The Pelicans' defense has also had a rough season and is one of the worst units in the NBA. They are 26th in points per game, at 119.2; 29th in field goal percentage defense, at 48.4%; and 26th in three-point percentage defense, at 36.8%.

New Orleans's frontcourt has been solid. Yves Missi is the team's best rebounder and block leader, averaging 8.2 and 1.5 per game, respectively. Thanks to their depth, the perimeter defense has been better than the frontcourt. Eight players have averaged at least one steal, and Dejounte Murray is the steals leader, averaging two per game.

This defense has much potential on paper, but nothing has worked consistently well. The Pelicans have a terrible matchup against the Warriors, and even with Curryu injured, they have not done much well on this side of the court.

Why the Pelicans Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has been inconsistent this season but improved with Jimmy Butler joining the team. They are 18th in scoring at 113 points per game, 26th in field-goal percentage at 44.6%, and 16th in three-point percentage at 36.2%.

Nine different Warriors are averaging double digits. With Curry dealing with an injury, Jimmy Butler is the best scorer on the roster, averaging 17.3 points per game. Then, Jonathan Kuminga is second in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game. Butler is also the best passer on the team, averaging 6.3 assists per game.

This will be a big matchup because of how well the Magic play defense. The Warriors have an added dimension of physicality and toughness with the addition of Butler. They should be able to score on the Magic despite their stifling defense.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Warriors should bounce back and do enough with Butler and Kuminga to win, cover against the Pelicans, and break their two-game losing streak.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -14.5 (-112)