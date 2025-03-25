CJ McCollum isn’t waiting for retirement to chase his post-playing dreams. The New Orleans Pelicans guard has quietly carved out a lane in sports media, proving that brains and buckets can co-exist at the highest level. He’s leaning into his journalism roots from Lehigh, where his passion for storytelling began well before he made a name for himself in the NBA, per ScoopB.

“I’m taking advantage of it while I’m playing,” McCollum said recently, reflecting on his dual commitment to the court and the camera. That mindset isn't new. He discussed the idea of expanding his media presence before even entering the league. Now, more than a decade into his career, he’s delivering on that vision.

In 2022, ESPN brought him onboard as a multi-platform NBA analyst, marking a major step in his media journey. His debut came during the NBA Finals, but that was only the start. From contributing to NBA Countdown to appearing on First Take and SportsCenter, McCollum has become a sharp and articulate voice among active players. He’s also developing a podcast with ESPN, furthering his imprint beyond the hardwood.

Insight On and Off the Court

McCollum’s presence isn’t just felt through three-pointers and leadership with the Pelicans. As NBPA President, he has earned the respect of both teammates and executives. ESPN’s Head of NBA Production, David Roberts, noted his influence, calling him “one of the most respected players in the NBA.” That credibility gives McCollum’s analysis weight. His takes aren’t just opinions—they’re layered with experience, strategy, and insight.

Balancing media and basketball might seem like a lot, but for CJ McCollum, it’s part of the plan. Whether breaking down a zone defense or moderating a segment on ESPN, he’s showing the value of preparation and purpose. And in doing so, he’s redefining what it means to be a modern athlete: one who plays the game and tells its story, simultaneously.