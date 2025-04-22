ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rockets host the Warriors on Wednesday in Game 2! The Rockets are looking to bounce back after losing in Game 1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Rockets prediction and pick.

Since Jimmy Butler was traded, the Warriors have looked like a much different team. They finished with a 48-34 record and have won three of their last four games, including their impressive performance in Game 1 of this series. Steph Curry still makes everything work for the Warriors, but Butler is an X-factor, and they need both to show up on the road in this game in Houston to extend their series lead.

The Rockets have been the biggest surprise team in the NBA; despite their 52-30 record, they have lost four straight games entering this matchup. They have a big duo of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, the team's most consistent players. Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson also need big games if the Rockets can win this game and tie the series before it returns to San Francisco.

Here are the Warriors-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Rockets Game 2 Odds

Golden State Warriors: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Houston Rockets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 203.5 (-110)

Under: 203.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has been inconsistent most of the year, but they did enough in Game 1 to win. They are 17th in scoring at 113.8 points per game, 25th in field-goal percentage at 45.1%, and 16th in three-point percentage at 36.4%.

Eight different Warriors were averaging double digits. Curry makes this offense run well, leading the team in scoring with 24.5 points per game. Butler is next in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game. Curry scored 31 and Butler scored 25 in Game 1. The best passer on the team is Curry, averaging six assists per game, but Butler had the most in Game 1, with six in his own right.

Since Butler joined the Warriors, the offense has looked much better. Curry took over the game in Game 1 and is primed to do that again in Game 2 and keep the pressure on the Houston defense. This will be a big X-factor in this game.

The Warriors' defense has stayed consistent all year and was huge in Game 2. They are eighth in points allowed at 110.5 per game, 11th in field-goal percentage defense at 46.5% from the field, and 18th in three-point percentage at 36.3%.

Despite some size issues, this frontcourt has been solid down low and has depth. Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, and Butler significantly contributed to the Warriors' rebounding. Looney and Green are tied for the team lead in rebounds, averaging 6.1 per game. Brandin Podziemski led the team in Game 1 with eight rebounds. Then, Green is the block leader, averaging one per game. Seven players are averaging at least one steal on the perimeter, proving that their on-ball defense has been a giant strength. Green is the steals leader, averaging 1.7 per game, and then Butler had five steals in the first game.

This defense has carried the Warriors and was the deciding factor in Game 1. Butler is the defensive X-factor combined with Green. The Warriors should ramp up their defensive pressure on the Rockets in Game 2.

Why the Rockets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' offense has talent and depth, but has been too inconsistent. It is 13th in scoring, at 114.3 points per game, 21st in field goal percentage, 45.5%, and 21st in three-point percentage, 35.3%.

Seven players are averaging over double digits this season, showing they have some offensive balance. Jalen Green is the best scorer on this roster, averaging 21 points per game, while Sengun is second, averaging 19.1 points per game. Sengun was the best scorer in Game 1, averaging 26 points per game. VanVleet is the team's best passer, averaging 5.6 assists per game, and had seven in Game 1.

The offense depends on Alperen Sengun, Green, and Van Vleet. This offense has talent and has shown flashes, but it needs a big game to bounce back from Game 1's performance.

The Rockets' defense has been one of the best in the NBA. They are sixth in points allowed, 109.8 points per game, sixth in field goal defense, 45.9%, and 11th in three-point defense, allowing 35.7% from behind the arc.

Sengun has been great as Houston's frontcourt leader. He does everything for the Rockets on offense and defense. He is the best rebounder on the team, averaging 10.3 per game. Steven Adams was the standout in Game 1 with 12 per game. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason are up next as the block and steal leaders. Thompson averages 1.3 blocks, while Eason averages 1.7 steals per game.

This defense is one of the best in the NBA and should show up in this game to slow down a Warriors offense that has many playmakers.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Warriors welcomed the Rockets to the playoffs in Game 1, but I think the Rockets tie the series with a big win at home. They have the depth and physicality to win, cover, and even the series.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -3 (-110)