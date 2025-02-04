ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between West Virginia and TCU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-TCU prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Big 12 clash, West Virginia looks to build momentum after snapping a three-game conference losing streak with a dominant 63-50 road victory at Cincinnati. The Mountaineers, now 14-7 overall and 5-5 in conference play, will rely on the dynamic duo of Javon Small (leading scorer) and “Sunday Joe” Yesufu, who has emerged as a critical bench spark2. TCU presents a challenging opponent, boasting a strong home record and offensive prowess. With West Virginia seeking to climb the Big 12 standings, this matchup promises intense conference basketball as both teams battle for positioning in the competitive league.

Here are the West Virginia-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-TCU Odds

West Virginia: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -102

TCU: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 127.5 (-115)

Under: 127.5 (-105)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. TCU

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia arrives in Fort Worth with momentum from Sunday's decisive 63-50 road win at Cincinnati, showcasing the defensive identity that makes them a tough matchup for TCU. The Mountaineers rank 17th nationally in defensive efficiency (94.4) and 14th in three-point defense (29%), strengths that align perfectly against a Horned Frogs offense averaging a Big 12-worst 68.7 points on 42.1% shooting. Javon Small – the conference's leading scorer (19.1 PPG) – pairs his offensive firepower with playmaking (5.1 APG) to anchor an attack that rediscovered its rhythm with nine three-pointers against Cincinnati. Equally critical is Joseph Yesufu's emergence as a microwave scorer off the bench, evidenced by his perfect 6-of-6 shooting performance (4/4 from deep) for 16 points Sunday. TCU's reliance on freshmen David Punch (career-high 19 vs. Colorado) and Isaiah Manning creates vulnerability against WVU's physical, veteran defense that held Cincinnati to 31% shooting.

The Mountaineers’ road resurgence – already securing three Big 12 away wins after going 2-25 in conference road games from 2022-2024 – provides another edge46. While TCU boasts a 10-2 home record, they’ve shown susceptibility to disciplined defenses, shooting just 35% in their loss to Texas Tech last week. West Virginia’s ability to limit second-chance opportunities (outrebounded Cincinnati 33-31 despite the blowout) and convert turnovers into points (20 off 14 Bearcats miscues) will challenge a TCU squad averaging 12.9 turnovers in conference play. With Jamie Dixon’s young roster still finding consistency, WVU’s combination of elite defense, backcourt dominance from Small/Yesufu, and renewed road confidence positions them to hand TCU their fourth home loss of the season.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU’s defensive identity and home-court advantage position the Horned Frogs to hand West Virginia its fourth Big 12 road loss. TCU’s ability to force turnovers – ranking third in the conference with 7.5 steals per game – directly counters a Mountaineers squad committing 12.9 turnovers in league play. In Sunday’s win over Colorado, TCU converted 19 Buffaloes miscues into 28 points while limiting its own turnovers to eight. This formula aligns perfectly against West Virginia, which coughed up 14 turnovers in its recent loss to Houston54. The Frogs’ 12th-ranked three-point defense (27.7%) also neutralizes WVU’s perimeter resurgence, particularly when containing streaky shooter Joseph Yesufu.

Schollmaier Arena’s hostile environment (10-2 home record) and TCU’s emerging youth provide additional edges. Freshman David Punch’s career-high 19-point outburst against Colorado showcased his ability to stretch defenses (3-of-3 from deep)12, while classmate Isaiah Manning’s clutch second-half three halted the Buffaloes’ rally1. This complements senior guard Noah Reynolds’ playmaking (3.4 APG) and Vasean Allette’s dynamic scoring potential (11 points vs. Colorado). With Jamie Dixon chasing his 500th career win, TCU’s blend of transition execution (14.7 fast-break PPG) and defensive discipline should exploit a WVU team allowing 67.9 PPG on the road. The Frogs’ roster depth – outscoring opponents’ benches 24-16 in conference play – will prove decisive in a high-tempo battle.

Final West Virginia-TCU Prediction & Pick

In a clash of Big 12 rivals, TCU's home-court advantage at Schollmaier Arena will prove decisive against West Virginia. The Horned Frogs' defensive prowess, particularly their ability to force turnovers, will disrupt the Mountaineers' offensive rhythm. TCU's freshman duo of David Punch and Isaiah Manning should continue their upward trajectory, providing crucial scoring support to complement Noah Reynolds' playmaking. While West Virginia's Javon Small and Joseph Yesufu pose a formidable backcourt threat, TCU's stingy perimeter defense will limit their impact. The Frogs' superior bench depth will be a key factor in the second half, wearing down the Mountaineers. Expect a closely contested first half, but TCU's transition game and ability to capitalize on turnovers will help them pull away late. The Horned Frogs' balanced attack and home crowd energy will propel them to a hard-fought victory and cover the spread on Wednesday night.

Final West Virginia-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -1.5 (-104), 127.5 (-115)