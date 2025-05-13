ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Chicago White Sox look to pick up the win on the road in Cincinnati when they take on the Reds in the second game of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Reds prediction and pick.

White Sox-Reds Projected Starters

Davis Martin vs. Nick Lodolo

Davis Martin – (1-4) with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Martin took the loss Thursday against the Royals, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

2025 Road Splits: Martin is still searching for his first win on the road, where he is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 20.1 innings.

Nick Lodolo – (3-3) with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Lodolo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta after allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

2025 Home Splits: Lodolo has struggled at home, where the is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Reds Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Reds

Time: 7:14 PM ET/4:14 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox are set up for a strong showing against Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, thanks to Martin’s recent consistency and the White Sox offense’s potential to break through. Martin has quietly posted a 3.52 ERA over his last seven games, including a pair of quality starts where he limited both the Athletics and Twins to three hits or fewer and allowed no earned runs. His ability to avoid big innings and keep the ball in the park gives Chicago a reliable foundation, especially against a Reds lineup that has struggled mightily to produce runs this season.

While the White Sox offense has been inconsistent, their approach at the plate remains disciplined, and they’ve shown the ability to rally late in games. Facing Lodolo, who has been effective but has shown some vulnerability with home runs and walks in recent outings, the White Sox are poised to capitalize if they can string together quality at-bats. With Martin’s steady hand on the mound and the offense due for a breakout, Chicago has the ingredients to outlast Cincinnati in what could be a tightly contested matchup, especially given the Reds’ ongoing offensive woes.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds are well-positioned to top Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, thanks to Lodolo’s impressive early-season form and a Reds offense that consistently finds ways to score. Lodolo has been a standout in the Reds’ rotation, posting a 2.79 ERA with 43 strikeouts in just 29 innings this season. His ability to mix a lively four-seamer, sharp curveball, and effective sinker has kept hitters off balance, and he’s been particularly dominant on the road, where his ERA sits at an outstanding 1.08 over four starts. With his command and strikeout ability, Lodolo is poised to stifle a White Sox lineup that has struggled to generate consistent offense.

Offensively, the Reds have quietly built a top-16 attack, averaging 4.31 runs per game and ranking in the league’s upper half in extra-base hit percentage and walks. Their ability to get on base and create pressure with timely hitting gives them a clear advantage over a White Sox team with one of the lowest win percentages in baseball and limited run production. With Lodolo’s dominance on the mound and the Reds’ balanced lineup, Cincinnati is primed to control the game and secure a win over Chicago.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Wednesday matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park features left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.23 ERA) taking on Davis Martin (1-4, 4.01 ERA). Recent predictions and odds favor the Reds, who have a 57% win probability and are projected to edge out the White Sox by a score of 4-3. Lodolo has been effective this season, posting a strong 1.01 WHIP and showing the ability to limit walks and rack up strikeouts, which bodes well against a White Sox lineup that has struggled to consistently produce runs. Cincinnati’s offense, averaging over four runs per game, should provide enough support, especially at home, where their lineup has shown more power and depth. Expect a competitive, low-scoring contest, but the Reds’ pitching edge and recent head-to-head dominance give them the advantage.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds ML (-225), Over 9 (+100)