ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Michigan State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wisconsin-Michigan State.

Big Ten college basketball gives us two Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The first one is between No. 1 seed Michigan State and No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

Michigan State is trying to return to the Final Four under coach Tom Izzo. Sparta hasn't been to the big stage since 2019. If MSU can win the Big Ten Tournament, there is a chance the Spartans can become a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, probably in the Midwest Region. MSU has been terrifically consistent and will try to take one more step to being a top seed in March Madness.

Wisconsin just torched UCLA in Friday's Big Ten quarterfinal round. The 86-70 win was fueled by 19 made 3-pointers. The Badgers were unconscious, and they hope to continue their hot shooting against an elite defensive opponent.

Here are the Wisconsin-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Wisconsin-Michigan State Odds

Wisconsin: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +125

Michigan State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin showed against UCLA what it is capable of. This is the team we saw for several weeks in the Big Ten season. Wisconsin was a Big Ten title contender at one point. The Badgers flamed out late in the season, but for at least a full month if not more, they looked like an elite team and have been hugely potent on offense for most of the campaign. This is a diverse and lethal offense with a lot of shotmakers. UCLA found it hard to focus on one guy since several Badgers were hot. Wisconsin's ability to spread the floor is a tough matchup for any team, Michigan State included.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

When we previewed the Wisconsin-Michigan State regular-season game — played almost two weeks ago — we wrote that “Wisconsin is a really good team with a really good offense. The Badgers used to have a clunky and unreliable offense, but this season, they can score. They have balance. They can get to the free throw line. They can play inside or outside. They have multiple legitimate scoring options and can attack from different angles and can score from different spots on the floor. There is a lot the Michigan State defense will have to account for, and over the course of 40 minutes, it is an open question if the Spartans will be able to defend the full court as well as they need to in order to win the game. Wisconsin has the legitimately superior offense in this matchup and will be able to get the clutch bucket when it absolutely needs one.”

We leaned to Wisconsin against the spread. We didn't recommend the Badgers, but we leaned in that direction at plus-4.5 points. Final score: Michigan State 71, Wisconsin 62. Our lean to Wisconsin was wrong. Michigan State shut down that Wisconsin offense. We can learn from our mistake and trust that Michigan State will be the solution to the Badger offense, which shot incredibly well against UCLA but will come down to earth in this game and regress to the mean.

Final Wisconsin-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin was so, so good against UCLA that it seems near impossible for the Badgers to play anything close to that against Michigan State. The Spartans are better. They will cover the small spread. Take MSU.

Final Wisconsin-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -2.5