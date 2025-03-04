ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Xavier and Butler. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier-Butler prediction and pick.

The Xavier Musketeers (19-10, 11-7 Big East) visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse, looking to extend their five-game winning streak. Xavier's balanced offense, led by Zach Freemantle (16.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG) and Ryan Conwell (15.8 PPG), has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 81.6 points during their streak. Butler, despite their record, has been competitive at home and will rely on Jahmyl Telfort (16.0 PPG) and Pierre Brooks (15.6 PPG) to keep pace. Xavier's superior three-point shooting (top 10 nationally) and recent momentum give them an edge, but Butler's home-court advantage could make this a closely contested Big East battle.

Here are the Xavier-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Butler Odds

Xavier: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Butler: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-115)

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Xavier Musketeers are poised to extend their impressive five-game winning streak as they face the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday. Xavier's recent surge, highlighted by a dominant 83-61 victory over ranked Creighton, showcases their offensive prowess and momentum heading into this matchup. Led by the dynamic duo of Zach Freemantle (16.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG) and Ryan Conwell (15.8 PPG), the Musketeers' balanced attack has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 81.6 points during their streak. Their ability to shoot efficiently from beyond the arc, ranking in the top 10 nationally in three-point percentage, will be a significant advantage against Butler's defense.

Furthermore, Xavier's defensive improvements and depth will be crucial factors in securing a victory at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Musketeers have shown their ability to disrupt opponents, averaging 7.9 steals per game, which could pose problems for Butler's offense. With players like Dante Maddox Jr. providing a spark off the bench, Xavier has the firepower to maintain their intensity throughout the game. Butler's struggles this season, particularly their 6-12 conference record, suggest they may have difficulty containing Xavier's multifaceted offense. If the Musketeers can exploit Butler's rebounding weaknesses and continue their hot shooting streak, they should be able to overcome the Bulldogs' home-court advantage and secure another crucial Big East win.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Butler Bulldogs have a strong chance to upset the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse, thanks to their rebounding advantage and the scoring prowess of Jahmyl Telfort and Pierre Brooks II. In their last meeting, Butler outrebounded Xavier 38-33, showcasing their ability to control the glass. Telfort (15.9 PPG) and Brooks (15.6 PPG) provide a versatile offensive attack, with both capable of scoring from all three levels. If Butler can limit turnovers, which plagued them in their previous matchup (20 giveaways), they can dictate the pace and capitalize on their efficient shooting (46.1% from the field this season).

Butler’s home-court advantage at Hinkle Fieldhouse also plays a key role, as the Bulldogs average 76.9 points per game at home compared to 68.6 on the road. Their defense has shown improvement recently, holding opponents to 72.3 points per game, and they’ll look to disrupt Xavier’s high-powered offense by forcing contested shots. Andre Screen’s presence in the paint (6.0 RPG, 1.4 BPG) will be critical in limiting Zach Freemantle’s impact inside. If Butler can maintain their rebounding edge, execute offensively through Telfort and Brooks, and avoid costly mistakes, they have the tools to pull off a much-needed win against a surging Xavier team.

Final Xavier-Butler Prediction & Pick

The Xavier Musketeers visit the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday in a crucial Big East matchup. Xavier enters on a five-game winning streak, showcasing their offensive firepower led by Zach Freemantle (16.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG) and Ryan Conwell (15.8 PPG). Butler, despite their record, has been competitive at home and will rely on Jahmyl Telfort (15.9 PPG) and Pierre Brooks (15.6 PPG) to keep pace. The Bulldogs' rebounding advantage in their last meeting could be a factor if they can replicate that performance.

While Butler's home-court advantage and recent defensive improvements could make this competitive, Xavier's momentum and balanced scoring attack should prove decisive. The Musketeers' superior three-point shooting and ability to force turnovers will likely be too much for Butler to overcome. Xavier pulls away in the second half, securing an 81-73 victory. Freemantle leads all scorers with 22 points and 9 rebounds, while Conwell adds 18 points, including four three-pointers. For Butler, Telfort puts up a valiant effort, but it's not enough to overcome Xavier's depth and offensive efficiency to where Xavier comes away with the ATS victory on the road Wednesday night.. This win further solidifies Xavier's position in the Big East standings and boosts their NCAA Tournament resume.

Final Xavier-Butler Prediction & Pick: Xavier -1.5 (-110), Over 154.5 (-115)