It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are in need of some stability right now. Seattle just got swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays, a highly surprising turn of events. The Blue Jays have, in recent years, had a nightmare of a time in Seattle, but this past weekend was different. The Blue Jays scored at least six runs in each of the three games. The Mariners did not score more than three runs in any of the three games from the weekend. All three games were decided by a margin of at least three runs. This was a butt-kicking.

The Mariners entered the weekend 22-14. They are now 22-17, with the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros close behind them in the American League West. Seattle is squandering an opportunity to increase its division lead. The Mariners need to reverse course so that when they arrive at the dog days of summer, they will have a margin for error instead of having to fight uphill against Texas and Houston.

Yankees-Mariners Projected Starters

Clarke Schmidt vs Emerson Hancock

Clarke Schmidt (0-1) has a 4.79 ERA. He has made just four starts this season and is clearly still working his way into form. It usually takes a pitcher several starts to get settled into the new season. Schmidt is no exception. He has made only one road start, so he doesn't have a large body of road splits to gauge. With the Yankees missing multiple starters in their rotation — most prominently Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil — Schmidt needs to hold down the fort for New York.

Last Start: May 6 vs San Diego Padres — 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

Emerson Hancock (1-1) has a 5.70 ERA. He has made only two home starts this season. Hancock was solid in his last outing against the Athletics, and he has created a streak of three straight quality starts. That is what Seattle needs from him with Logan Gilbert injured. Hancock is giving the M's length and is minimizing exposure to the bullpen. He needs to continue to do that so that the bullpen doesn't get taxed entering the summer.

Last Start: May 6 at Athletics — 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Here are the Yankees-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -134

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Yankees vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT