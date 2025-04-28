ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside MLB as we take a look at this next divisional series in the American League East. The New York Yankees will visit the Baltimore Orioles for their first three-game series of the season as both teams contend for the division. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick.

Yankees-Orioles Projected Starters

Will Warren (RHP) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (RHP)

Will Warren (1-0) with a 4.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 21 K, 20.2 IP

Last Start: (L) @ CLE – 5.0 IP, 5 K, 2 ER

Away Splits: (0-0) with a 5.91 ERA, .302 OBA, 11 K, 10.2 IP

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) with a 3.54 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9 K, 28.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ WSH – 7.0 IP, 1 K, 3 ER

Home Splits: (1-0) with a 3.86 ERA, .295 OBA, 3 K, 11.2 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -118

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET/ 3:35 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, MASN, MLB.TV

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Yankees are currently leading the AL East by 1.5 games as they sit four games above .500. After their game against Toronto was postponed, they'll play a double-header at home prior to hitting the road for this game, so they may need to worry about fatigue as they work deeper into their pitching rotation and bullpen. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and while they've cooled off from their blistering start to the season, they're still the leading favorite to win the American League pennant.

Aaron Judge is leading MLB in average (.408) and OPS (1.223), cooling off with his home run hitting but remaining the most dangerous bat in baseball. He's tremendous with runners in position and if he's able to limit his strikeouts throughout this season, we could see one of the best hitting seasons in the last few years. Right-hander Will Warren will hope to find his footing on the road as they'll likely lean more on their bats throughout this series.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are currently last in the AL East and six games below .500. They've dropped their last two games to the Detroit Tigers and will hope to grab a win before hosting the best team in their division as they've gone 4-6 over their last 10. While this young lineup has been able to make noise in the past, this year will be particularly difficult to contend with the Yankees and a team like Boston who's also out to a fast start.

Still, Tomoyuki Sugano has been solid to start the year and he's been successful pitching in their home ballpark. He's certainly not a big strikeout threat with just eight punchouts over his last four starts, but he does a solid job of pitching himself out of jams and can keep his earned runs to a respectable total.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these squads on the season and unlike the past few years, the New York Yankees are the clear favorites to dominate this rivalry throughout the season. Aaron Judge is hitting the ball at an impressive rate and given Sugano's inability to strike out the side, the Yankees' hitters could see success if they're able to gain hits with men on base.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the New York Yankees to steal this win on the road.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (+132)