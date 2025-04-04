ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Yankees visit the Pirates in Pittsburgh! The Yankees have opened the season playing well, while the Pirates have struggled to find much consistency in comparison. This is an intriguing matchup between the two teams in Pittsburgh. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Yankees and Pirates play Game 1 on Friday.

Yankees-Pirates Projected Starters

Marcus Stroman vs. Bailey Falter

Marcus Stroman (0-0) with a 5.79 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Away Splits:

Bailey Falter (0-0) with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on seven hits with zero walks and four strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: 0-0 (3.00 ERA)

MLB Odds: Yankees-Pirates Odds

MLB Odds: Yankees-Pirates Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -138

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Pirates

Time: 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

TV: YES Network/SportsNet PT

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees were the best team in the AL and one of the best teams in baseball last season, and they had a record of 94-68. They have a 4-2 record to start the season. Their bats were a top-10 unit in the league last season, and they are elite once again to start this year. Their pitching was elite last season, but they have not opened the season playing as well. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge, Austin Wells, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez have been elite on this offense behind the plate. Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Will Warren have held it down for the Yankees on the mound, and they will be huge for the Yankees all season.

The Yankees are starting Marcus Stroman on the mound, and after one start, he has a 0-0 record, a 5.79 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP. He has allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts through 4.2 innings in a 12-3 Yankees win over the Brewers. He also has a K/BB ratio of three. Stroman has struggled to start the season, but this matchup against the Pirates is favorable because they have started slow behind the plate in their own right.

The Yankees' biggest key is the offense; they have been great this year after last season. They had a .248 batting average last season but have been red-hot with a .278 average this season. Judge leads the team in almost every batting category this season. Judge leads the team in batting average at .417, in home runs with five, in RBI with 15, in OBP at .480, and in total hits with 10. The Yankees have depth and talent across this offense and a significant advantage against Falter for the Pirates. This will be the deciding factor because of how hot this offense has started.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates finished last season with a 76-86 record and started this year with a 2-5 record. They struggled behind the plate and on the mound last year. The bats have gotten off to a slow start this season, but the pitching has been red-hot. Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Tommy Pham have been decent despite some of the team's struggles behind the plate. The pitching staff has been great, with Bailey Falter, Mitch Keller, Paul Skenes, and Andrew Heaney, and they have the makings of one of the best in the MLB this season.

It seems like the Pirates are starting Bailey Falter on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 1.17 WHIP. He allowed two runs on seven hits with zero walks and four strikeouts through six innings in his first start, where they lost to the Marlins, 5-4 in 12 innings. He also has a K/BB ratio of zero after one start. Falter is a solid pitcher, but this is a giant challenge against the Yankees, especially considering the number of weapons they have on offense behind the plate.

The Pirates' offense has struggled this season. They are 23rd in the MLB in team batting average at .197 after having a batting average of .234 last season. Kiner-Falefa, Cruz, and Adam Frazier lead the team in the most critical batting categories. Kiner-Falefa leads the team in batting average at .333, in OBP at .462, and in total hits at seven. Oneil Cruz leads in home runs with two, and Frazier leads in RBI with four. Stroman did not get off to a good start, but this is an intriguing matchup because either he rebounds or the Pirates can take advantage of his struggles.

Final Yankees-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are just the better team overall. They have too much on offense for Falter. I don't necessarily trust Stroman, but I don't think it will matter much because the Pirates have not been impressive behind the plate. The Yankees win and cover on the road.

Final Yankees-Pirates Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (+115)