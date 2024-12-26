During her iconic Christmas Day halftime show on Netflix, Beyoncé gifted fans the live debuts of several songs from her latest couple of albums, including nine from Cowboy Carter. She performed during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The halftime show was a medley of eight songs from Cowboy Carter. She started backstage by performing “16 Carriages” before segueing into a cover of the Beatles' “Blackbird.”

After performing “Ya Ya” and “My House,” Beyoncé and Shaboozey performed a three-song medley of “Spaghettii,” “Riverdance,” and “Sweet HoneyBuckin'.”

Post Malone then made a surprise cameo, performing “Levii's Jeans” with Beyoncé. Her set concluded with a cover of Dolly Parton's “Jolene” before playing “Texas Hold ‘Em” for the first time.

The set ended with Beyoncé being lifted into the rafters at the end of her final song. It was an epic conclusion to an epic setlist from Beyoncé.

The NFL's Christmas Day halftime shows

Both of the NFL's broadcasts on Netflix on Christmas had musical performances. First, Mariah Carey opened the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game with a performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The Christmas Day game between the Ravens and Texans featured Beyoncé performing a halftime show. Netflix pulled out all of the stops getting the two icons to perform. Even the cameos during Beyoncé's set were notable.

Unfortunately, neither game was close. The Chiefs locked up the first seed in the AFC playoffs by beating the Steelers 29-10. The Ravens dominated the Texans, winning 31-2.

Beyoncé and Cowboy Carter

Cowboy Carter is the ninth studio album by Beyoncé and was released on March 29, 2024. It is the second installment in her planned trilogy of concept albums after 2022's Renaissance.

Promotion for the album began on February 11, 2024. She released two lead singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” After the album dropped, a third single, “II Most Wanted,” was released on April 12.

While there are plenty of original songs on the album, Beyoncé also pays homage to several other artists. She covers Parton and the Beatles. She also collaborated with Parton,, Malone, and Miley Cyrus.

No tour has been announced for the album yet. However, an announcement could be coming, as she took to Instagram after the performance to tease an announcement coming on January 14, 2025.

Cowboy Carter has been nominated for two Grammy Awards at the upcoming 2025 ceremony. Beyoncé's latest album received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Country Album. She is already the most decorated artist at the Grammys, but she could be adding more trophies to her collection.