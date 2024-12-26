BeyHive, you might need to get your coins ready. Fans believe Beyoncé will go on tour following her Christmas Day Halftime performance after posting a cryptic message on her Instagram. The 32-time Grammy winner performed her ninth studio album, Cowboy Carter, for the first time during the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game. She performed a majority of the songs on the album as she opened the performance singing “16 Carriages,” as “Blackbiird” with Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Robert followed.

The rising country singers weren't the only surprise guests during her performance as Shaboozey came to sing “Spaghettii,” Post Malone performed “Levii's Jeans,” and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy danced along to the finale song, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Beyoncé posts cryptic date following Texans-Ravens game

While fans are still reeling over her phenomenal performance, they couldn't help but get excited for what they saw on her Instagram. After her performance, a snippet of Beyoncé on the horse she's used for previous promotional items regarding the Halftime appearance but the date January 14, 2025, followed. At this time, it's not certain that Beyoncé will be going on tour but, prior to her Texans-Ravens Halftime performance, it was reported that a tour is in the works.

According to the U.S. Sun, a tour announcement was supposed to be announced earlier but it was withheld due to the sexual assault allegations made to her husband, Jay-Z. The legendary rapper was added to a sexual assault lawsuit alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs accusing the entertainers of raping a 13-year-old girl back in 2000.

“It’s been a very tough few months for Beyoncé but she’s laser-focused on making her upcoming tour a success,” the source said.

“The next few weeks are crucial as she will announce a new album and a new tour,” they added. “The announcement was supposed to happen a couple of weeks ago but it was pushed back.”

The source added that due to the sexual assault allegations, the couple has been subjected to scrutiny by online spectators.

“Despite Jay Z being resolute in his denials and that the allegations are totally false, people are aware mud can stick,” the source said, adding, “Online chatter has claimed Beyoncé and Jay Z have lost their power couple status, but Beyoncé is ready to remind the world why she's one of the best.

“The tour she's planning is nothing short of spectacular, as is the album,” they concluded.

The last time Beyoncé was on the road was for her Renaissance World Tour back in 2023 which was followed by Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé at the end of last year.