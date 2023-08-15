Beyoncé took a stand of solidarity with fellow artist Lizzo during her Renaissance World Tour concert in Atlanta on August 14th. In a special moment, the Queen of Femme Pop gave Lizzo an unexpected shoutout while performing her song “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix):

“I love you, Lizzo!”

This show of support comes after an incident during Beyoncé's August 1st Renaissance World Tour in Massachusetts, where some Beyhives noticed that Lizzo's name was not mentioned. This sparked speculation, with some linking it to a lawsuit that Lizzo has been facing. However, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, quickly dismissed these notions. It turns out that Lizzo's name was indeed acknowledged during Beyoncé's concert on August 7th in Maryland.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If recalled, Lizzo is currently legal challenges. In early August, three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court, gaining wide media coverage. The lawsuit alleges mistreatment, including sexual harassment, body-shaming, and discrimination based on disabilities. The singer denied the claims, describing them as “outrageous” and challenging the credibility of the former employees behind the lawsuit.

In a recent turn of events, the ‘About Damn Time' singer also secured legal representation. But due to controversies, her headline event at Jay-Z's ‘Made in America' has been canceled. And, she has been excluded from the roster of potential Super Bowl performers.

Beyoncé's recent display of support for Lizzo carries the potential to reshape the narrative surrounding the controversy. This is important given that the Queen of Femme Pop established a “good brand” image for her Beyhives. Any link to someone potentially held responsible for the allegations could harm Beyoncé's revered reputation.