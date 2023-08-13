A possible Lizzo Super Bowl Halftime show performance is no longer in the lineup. The decision came after several allegations from her former dancers and team caused a lot of controversies for the artist.

In recent weeks, three ex-dancers of Lizzo, namely Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis, took legal action against her. The lawsuit alleged that she had established a hostile workplace environment. The three discussed Lizzo's mistreatment on a morning TV show, calling out her fake advocacy for body positivity.

According to sources, the National Football League (NFL) made the choice to remove Lizzo.

“With the controversy surrounding Lizzo, any plans of her participating in the Super Bowl Halftime Show or even singing the National Anthem is no longer being considered. The accusations have had a big impact.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Recently, the lawyers representing Lizzo's former backup dancers shared that they have received complaints from six additional people who had similar experiences. These new allegations are focused on a “sexually charged environment” during Lizzo's tour and concerns about payment for work.

Lizzo strongly refuted these allegations in a post. And as of the moment, Lizzo's team are trying to save her career and reputation.



But canceling a possible Lizzo Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup was not the first. Rumors allege that this is also the reason why Jay-Z canceled her and SZA's Made in America headline show in Philly.

Last year, a possible Lizzo Super Bowl Halftime Show would've broken the internet. But with these controversies, it's uncertain what more of Lizzo's career shows will be affected by these serious allegations.