When you hear the names Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Chris Brown, Brett Ratner and Jonah Hill, that's generally not a list of celebrities you want to be associated with these days. But Lizzo decided she wanted to share one thing in common with this group of notorious individuals involved in high-profile lawsuits in recent years — a lawyer. Lizzo has hired Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer for the harassment and toxic workplace lawsuit she's facing.

Shortly after denying the allegations against her from three former dancers who claimed she created a hostile work environment while performing concerts during Lizzo‘s Special Tour this year, it was revealed that the Grammy winner has hired Marty Singer for representation.

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the three dancers said they had been “exposed to an overtly sexual atmosphere that permeated their workplace,” and brought up several examples that lawyers for the dancers said represented sexual harassment and weight shaming.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now Lizzo has the legal help of one of the entertainment industry's most in-demand attorneys for high-profile celebrity clients trying to protect their reputations against such claims. Besides Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Chris Brown, Brett Ratner and most recently Jonah Hill, Marty Singer has also represented Steven Seagal, Eddie Murphy, Nicolas Cage, Stevie Wonder, Mike Myers, James Caan, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Magic Johnson, Marie Osmond, Paula Abdul, and Scarlett Johansson.

Who a celebrity hires for representation in a high-profile case like this shouldn't be taken as a sign of guilt or innocence, but it does make clear that Lizzo is taking the lawsuit extremely seriously and is willing to invest in one of the premiere entertainment attorneys to defend her.