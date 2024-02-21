Her crowning glory...

Beyoncé has just launched her haircare line, Cécred, and will be jointly funding a grant for cosmetology schools and salons with BeyGOOD, according to the public charity foundation.

The $500,000 annual grant is the Grammy-winning artist way to give back to the industry she credits as having helped her become the performer she is.

This news comes only over a week after Beyoncé made a surprise album announcement at the Super Bowl. Two songs from her country-themed Act II album, Texas Hold' Em and 16 Carriages, were also released.

Beyoncé makes hairstory

BeyGOOD released a statement on their website, stating, “Hairstylists have an immense impact on the people in their chairs. They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair. We're honored to give back to this amazing community.”

The fund will be distributed in yearly scholarships and salon business grants throughout Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey. According to the charity's Instagram page, the beauty schools were chosen specifically due to their diverse community of hair professionals.

When Beyoncé spoke with Essence, she talked about her haircare line as well as realizing what she wanted to do while in her mother's salon.

“It was in her salon that I realized my dreams of being a performer — inspired by one of her clients who happened to be an opera singer,” she said.

“I distinctly remember telling my mom that I wanted to be just like her client,” the pop icon added.

A Beyoncé salon experience

“So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon. It is something that just connects to all of my senses, and it's a beautiful place to grow up. That's my foundation — and I think as an artist, so much of my bold experimentation with hair comes from being inspired by art and sculptures; getting creative with braids: figuring out new techniques; and exploring ways to maintain hair growth with protective styles and wigs, while still feeling fabulous,” she explained.

It makes sense for Beyoncé to branch out into haircare. She already has two inroads into fashion: House of Deréon which she introduced with her mother Tina Knowles in 2005 and Ivy Park, which recently ended a long collaboration with Adidas in 2023.

The singer has also experimented with different hair styles from her days as a member of Destiny's Child to her 2013 pixie cut.

“It was a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through,” she expounded on the then-much talked about hairdo.

“Cutting my hair off was me rebelling against being this woman that society things I'm supposed to be. … It was very intentional, and it was what I needed to do. And after that, I became super brave. It was the first step to many more audacious decisions I made in my life and my career,” Beyoncé added.