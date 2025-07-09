Fresh off making history as the fastest player to record 650 rebounds (51 games) in WNBA history, Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is looking forward to her second All-Star selection and a trip to Indianapolis. She made history once again, becoming the fourteenth player in WNBA history with her signature sneaker, as Reebok recently unveiled the upcoming Angel Reese 1 sneakers.

Angel Reese first signed a deal with Reebok back in 2023, becoming the brand's first-ever NIL signing. It was also the first big signing for newly-minted Reebok Basketball President and fellow LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal. Since then, Reese has been promoting Reebok with her signature PE colorways, with talks of a signature model always in the works.

This news comes on the same day that Reese was named the cover athlete for the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26. Reese appeared in a promotional shoot for Reebok, showing off the debut model in an all-white colorway.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 debut

Introducing the Angel Reese 1. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/0ik9cBR7f2 — Reebok (@Reebok) July 9, 2025

Diamond Dust. Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same. The most brilliant diamonds take pressure, polish, and time. Reebok is back—and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever. @Reebok pic.twitter.com/c0UUJJGLaJ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 9, 2025



Reese wrote in an X post: “Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same. Reebok is back – and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever.”

FIRST LOOK: The Reebok Angel Reese 1 👀 WNBA star @Reese10Angel's upcoming first signature shoe will debut in this iridescent "Diamond Dust" colorway. pic.twitter.com/z1cdAGM7Jx — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 9, 2025



A closer look at the debut model reveals a unique treaded outsole, standard Reebok Nitro midsole, and a TPU sculpted upper for a futuristic look. The shoes are certainly ushering in a new era for Reebok Basketball design as the brand tries to regain their once prominent role in the basketball space.

At first glance, this “Diamond Dust” colorway is already a winner with the simplistic, monochromatic look. The metallic hues and ability to reflect light really help the design of the shoe pop, a sure hit for Reese and Reebok moving forward.

There's no word on an official release just yet, but the “Coming Soon” tagline from the Reebok ad suggest exactly that. Look out for Angel Reese to be rocking these as she takes the court in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.