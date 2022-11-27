Published November 27, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders have been a revelation on the football field lately, but off the field, they remain a mess. Team owner Dan Snyder is likely going to sell the team after facing a bevy of accusations against him, and prospective buyers are beginning to draw up their plan to potentially buy the franchise from Snyder. While many folks figure to be in on the race to buy the Commanders, it looks like legendary rapper and businessman Jay-Z could be joining in on the fun as well.

Jay-Z held a secret meeting with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is also reportedly interested in buying the Commanders, hinting that they could be planning to combine forces in their effort to take control of the Commanders. Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, would likely be involved in the purchase if it were to happen, and her mother, Tina Knowles, believes the pair would be fantastic owners if they ended up buying the franchise.

“I have no doubt that anything that they put their minds to, they can do it well.” – Tina Knowles, TMZ Sports

It’s interesting to hear that Jay-Z and Beyoncé could be plotting a potential move for the Commanders, as many folks would obviously be interested in purchasing the franchise from Snyder and making some sweeping organizational changes. While Snyder has hired Bank of America to help him explore potentially selling the team, the sale wouldn’t happen for quite some time.

For now, it looks like Jay-Z could be potentially plotting a move for the franchise with Bezos. If they do end up making a bid for the Commanders, it would be tough to ignore them as the potential frontrunners to end up outbidding the competition, so this is definitely a situation that bears watching in the future.