Published December 1, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Kansas State Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs will square off in the Big 12 college football Championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas State-TCU prediction and pick.

Kansas State has gone 9-3 in the regular season, including a strong 7-2 record in Big 12 play. The Wildcats enter this one on a three-game winning streak, and victories in four of their last five games. The two teams matched up on October 22, with TCU winning 38-28.

TCU has done the improbable, running the table for a perfect 12-0 regular season. The Horned Frogs turned in a 9-0 conference record. New head coach Sonny Dykes came from SMU to take over for Gary Patterson and has the Horned Frogs on the brink of a College Football Playoff berth.

Here are the Kansas State-TCU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Big-12 Championship Odds: Kansas State-TCU Odds

Kansas State Wildcats: +2.5 (-110)

TCU Horned Frogs: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

Will Howard has taken over for an injured Adrian Martinez and filled in admirably. Howard has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,224 yards with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Martinez might be back for this matchup, although it is not clear what role he would play. Howard has rushed for two touchdowns. Martinez leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, so depending on the health, we could see the veteran in a running role. Deuce Vaughn leads the team with 1,295 rushing yards and has added seven rushing touchdowns.

Kansas State has totaled 2,520 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, while TCU has allowed 144.8 rushing yards per game. DJ Giddens has added six rushing touchdowns. Malik Knowles leads the team with 679 receiving yards, hauling in two touchdown catches. Kade Warner leads the team with five touchdown catches. TCU has allowed 238.7 passing yards per game. The Wildcats have averaged 33.4 points and 421.5 yards of offense per game.

Kansas State’s defense has been great, holding opponents to 19.4 points and 357.3 yards of offense per game. The Wildcats have intercepted 15 passes, with three players leading the team with three interceptions. Cincere Mason has returned an interception for a touchdown. TCU has only thrown three interceptions.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Max Duggan has dominated, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards with 29 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Duggan is tied for second with five rushing touchdowns. Kendre Miller leads the team with 1,260 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Emari Demercado is also tied for second with five rushing touchdowns. TCU has rushed for 2,382 yards and 31 touchdowns as a team. Kansas State has allowed 143.2 rushing yards per game.

Quentin Johnson leads the team with 764 receiving yards and is tied for the lead with five touchdown catches. Derius Davis has also caught five touchdowns. Taye Barber ranks second with 567 receiving yards and has caught three touchdowns. Kansas State has allowed only 214.1 passing yards per game. TCU has averaged an impressive 41.3 points and 473.3 yards of offense per game.

TCU has been okay on defense, allowing 24.5 points and 383.5 yards of offense per game. The Horned Frogs have intercepted 14 passes as a team, led by four from Bud Clark. Josh Newton and Millard Bradford each have returned one for a touchdown. Kansas State has only thrown four interceptions this season.

Final Kansas State-TCU Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting game and a great quarterback matchup. The magic has not run out yet for the Horned Frogs.

Final Kansas State-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -2.5 (-110), over 61.5 (-110)