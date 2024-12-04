The College Football Playoff is almost here, and like always, there is a lot of drama. This is interesting year in college football as numerous big teams like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have multiple losses, and with the 12-team CFP, there is obviously a lot of room for teams like that to get in. However, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark doesn't think that should be the case.

There are going to be numerous teams from the Big Ten and SEC in the College Football Playoff. There will only be one Big 12 team. Brett Yormark thinks that the committee is paying too much attention to the logos.

“The (CFP) committee continues to show time and time again that they are paying attention to logos versus resumes,” Yormark said, according to a post from Nicole Auerbach. “… Strength of schedule should matter. Wins against Power 4 opponents should matter.”

Yormark also seems to be concerned that the Big 12 champion won't end up getting a bye in the CFP. That could be the case as Boise State is currently ranked above Iowa State and Arizona State.

“The committee clearly focuses on the wins and loss columns,” Yormark added. “Going by that principle, no three-loss team from a Power 4 conference should get a bye over a two-loss champion from the Big 12.”

There is a possibility that a scenario like that could happen, but it seems very unlikely. Clemson would need to beat SMU and hop the Big 12 winner.

Brett Yormark is also worried about a team like Boise State ending up getting a bye in the CFP over the Big 12 champion. That seems like a much more likely scenario.

“In no way should a Group of 5 champion be ranked ahead of our champion,” Yormark said.

Brett Yormark isn't the only person that is upset with how the current College Football Playoff rankings are shaping up. Alabama currently has three losses, and yet they are still in the projected field. The people with the biggest issues right now are associated with the Big 12 and the ACC.

When you look at the four power conferences, it does appear like the Big Ten and the SEC are stronger than the ACC and the Big 12. However, there are still been some questionable things to happen in the CFP rankings.

A prime example went down this past weekend. Ohio State and Miami were both 10-1. The Buckeyes lost at home to 6-5 Michigan, and the Hurricanes lost on the road against 8-3 Syracuse, who is now ranked. Ohio State dropped only four spots and they are still in position to host a playoff game. Miami dropped six spots all the way to #12, and they are now outside of the projected CFP field.

The chair of the College Football Playoff committee, Warde Manuel, noted that the arrangement of teams that don't play this weekend will not change. Because of that, it doesn't seem like there is any way for Miami to get it.

This CFP is going to be a wild one, and there are going to be a lot of angry folks on Sunday when the field is announced no matter what.