Apparently, the Big 12 Conference has had enough. It has closed the door on San Diego State and the remaining Pac-4 teams in terms of realignment.

The Big 12 Conference made it clear it won't add new members any time soon, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy. It now seems Oregon State's and San Diego State's desire to join the Big 12 ran into a closed door.

Big 12 has “no appetite” to add any of Pac-4 schools or San Diego State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. “We have no interest in doing anything,” source said. “We’re done.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 7, 2023

The Big 12 has become a powerhouse in recent days

The Big 12 conference's stance comes just three days after it approved the additions of Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State on August 5. Their additions also come just one day after Oregon and Washington bolted the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It turned out Arizona moved to the Big 12 after Oregon's and Washington's departures from the Pac 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to the Big 12,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said on Friday. “The conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes, and administrators.”

Yormark envisioned a Big 12 conference with members in four different time zones. He achieved his mission in startling fashion this year.

The additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado offset the departures of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. The four new additions bolster the Big 12's lineup to 16 schools.

New Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders dubbed his program's move to the Big 12 “a game changer.” Sanders also gave props to Colorado's athletic director Rick George for thinking about the program's long-term future.

The maddening conference realignments have resulted in a massive paradigm shift in college athletics. It will take some time to get accustomed to various teams strutting their wares in unfamiliar territory.