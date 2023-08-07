Arizona is one of the latest programs from the Pac-12 to announce their departure from the conference for greener pastures. Arizona will be playing in the Big 12 starting in 2024, and their president Bobby Robbins recently spoke out on how moves to the Big 12 and Big Ten materialized for all of the former Pac-12 schools, reports On3's Pete Nakos.

“Speaking in a press conference, Arizona's President Bobby Robbins, ‘We were showing up together to sign our grant of rights over to the Pac-12 Conference.' Was told by one of the Oregon/UW presidents roughly 10 minutes before: ‘We'll be taking our talents to the Big Ten.'”

It is quite the revelation from Bobby Robbins, as he reveals that Arizona had the full intention of remaining with the Pac-12 if it weren't for the move to the Big Ten made by Washington and Oregon at the last minute. Arizona will be joining Colorado, Utah and Arizona State in moving to the Big 12, while Washington and Oregon are joining UCLA and USC in a move to the Big Ten.

Overall, it has been a really rough stretch for the Pac-12 as they have watched all of their marquee programs exit the conference. California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State are the four remaining teams in the Pac-12, and there is no doubt that movement regarding them or the Pac-12 conference as a whole will be coming soon.

Stay tuned into any more conference movement across college sports. The revelation from Bobby Robbins suggests that the Pac-12 will continue to be behind the ball for any future decisions coming.