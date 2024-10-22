NBC is staging an epic Big Bang Theory reunion between Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who played Amy and Bernadette, respectively, in their Night Court revival.

It has been announced by NBC that Bialik will guest star in an episode of Night Court. The episodes will air on NBC before being available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Bialik will play a defendant in the episode. Judge Abby Stone (Rauch) is excited to meet her since she is a fan of the 1990s sitcom Blossom. However, Judge Stone later realizes that Bialik is stalking her.

The Night Court reunion is the first on-screen appearance by Bialik and Rauch since The Big Bang Theory ended. Additionally, Bialik will reunite with her John Larroquette Show co-star, John Larroquette.

This news is an exciting development for any Big Bang Theory fan. They will remember that Bialik and Rauch's characters were a part of the same friend group along with Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

What is Night Court?

Night Court, starring Melissa Rauch, is a revival of NBC's sitcom of the same name from the '80s. The original series ran from 1984-92 and starred Harry Anderson, Karen Austin, Gail Strickland, and John Larroquette.

The revival features the return of Laroquette. In addition to Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalker, and Nyambi Nyambi have been among the names of the stars of the first couple of seasons.

There was another Big Bang Theory reunion in Season 2 when Kunal Nayyar guest starred in an episode. He played Martini Toddwallis in the seventh episode of the second season.

The first season of the Night Court revival consisted of 16 episodes that aired from January 17, 2023, to May 9, 2023. A second season consisting of 13 episodes aired from December 23, 2023, to March 26, 2024. The third season will premiere on November 19, 2024.

Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch on The Big Bang Theory

Both Bialik and Rauch were introduced late in The Big Bang Theory. Both started with small roles before becoming starring members of the cast from Seasons 4-12.

Bernadette is one of Penny's Cheesecake Factory co-workers. She is working there while attending graduate school. She later marries Howard (Simon Helberg), and they have a child together.

Amy is set up with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) on a dating site. They begin a relationship that withstands most of The Big Bang Theory's run. The duo ended up getting married and later won a Nobel Prize.

While Rauch did not appear in Young Sheldon, the first Big Bang Theory spin-off, Bialik did. She reprised the role of Amy in the series finale, appearing on-screen as the character for the first time since 2019.

She appeared alongside Parsons, who reprised the role of adult Sheldon. They are getting ready for an event, squabbling along the way as Sheldon writes his memoir.

The Big Bang Theory was a successful sitcom for CBS created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. It aired from September 2007 to May 2019 and featured 12 seasons and 279 episodes. Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Cuoco, Helberg, and Nayyar all starred in the series.