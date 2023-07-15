We're back for a prediction and pick for the final game of Saturday's BIG3 Basketball slate from Memphis, Tennessee. This game will feature the Aliens (0-3) taking on the Enemies (1-2) as both teams try to get back on track for the second half of their season. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Aliens-Enemies prediction and pick.

The Aliens are coming into this game off a loss to the Killer 3's and still have yet to win their first game of the 2023 campaign. They've had a rough go in each one of their games and the frustrations are beginning to boil over. They'll hope to get into the win column for the first time against the struggling Enemies.

The Enemies come into this game off a loss to Bivouac last week in a game where they couldn't get much going offensively. The were without their head coach Gilbert Arenas and really missed the presence of Isaiah Austin down low. Austin will make his return in this one as he tries to bring the Enemies back to .500.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Aliens-Enemies Odds

Aliens: +1.5 (-115)

Enemies: -1.5 (-105)

Over 93.5: -105

Under 93.5: -115

How to Watch Aliens vs. Enemies

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why Aliens Will Win

The Aliens looked like the best passing team in the league for much of last year and were able to win games off of their ball movement. They look like a shell of themselves this year and haven't been moving the ball nearly as well. They're having a hard time forcing contested shots and haven't been able to get much to fall their way at all.

Captain Dusan Bulut has been having a rough time this season and picked up his second technical foul of the season last game. He was also ejected from the game after his frustrations boiled over and it's been the same story with the rest of his team. The bright spot is that German guard Kostja Mushidi will be making his BIG3 debut this week and may add a whole new dimension to their struggling offense. Look for the Aliens to play with some more motivation this week as they try for their first win.

Why Enemies Will Win

The Enemies were able to keep it close against Bivouac during their last game, but the loss of Isaiah Austin proved to be costly as they couldn't grab important rebounds down the stretch. He's one of the few 7-footers in the league and makes a huge difference for the Enemies when he's in the lineup. He'll be back this week and should give him team a massive advantage down low with his length. Look for them to feed him the ball early and often as he makes his return.

The Enemies will win this game if they stay focused on keeping a hand in the face of the Aliens at all times. The Aliens have struggled all season when contested on their shots, so the Enemies should look to constantly harass them on the perimeter. Austin will be a huge presence for the down low so they can shift their efforts to locking down the three-point line. If they can find consistent offense on the other end, they should be able to win this game with ease.

Final Aliens-Enemies Prediction & Pick

The Aliens haven't shown much fight this season and it's not a good idea to back them at any capacity. The Enemies will be rejuvenated by the return of Isaiah Austin to their lineup and they should be able to handle this game easily. Let's go with the Enemies for the prediction.

Final Aliens-Enemies Prediction & Pick: Enemies -1.5 (-105)