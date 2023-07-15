We're back for another prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of BIG3 Basketball action from Memphis. This next game features the Killer 3's (2-1) taking on Bivouac (2-1) as both teams come in off a win. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Killer 3's-Bivouac prediction and pick.

The Killer 3's come into this game off a win over the Aliens. The Aliens have been an easier outing for most teams this year and the Killer 3's were able to capitalize on their opportunity last week. Franklin Session continues to have dominant performances as one of the younger players in the tournament. They'll look for a statement win over Bivouac in this one.

Bivouac is also coming in off a win over the Enemies last week. They were able to pull out a tough win in a close back-and-forth game, showing their resiliency and grit as a team. they're a tough matchup for any team with the way they play defense and they'll be looking to shut down the Killer 3's in this one.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Killers 3's-Bivouac Odds

Killers 3's: -2.5 (-110)

Bivouac: +2.5 (-110)

Over 93.5: -110

Under 93.5: -110

How to Watch Killers 3's vs. Bivouac

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

Why Killers 3's Will Win

Franklin Session continues to be a consistent motor for the Killer 3's and gives them a chance to win each time out. He does a great job of creating shots for himself and opening up looks for his teammates. They play very sound defense as a team and are focused on rebounding the basketball. The Killer 3's do all the little things right and it's resulted in them being on of the most consistent week-to-week teams.

To win this game, the Killer 3's will have to continue creating shots for themselves against the stout defense of Bivouac. Nothing will come easy in the scoring department, so look for them to crash the boards and look for second-chance opportunities. It'll be a tough task to out-rebound a a long team like Bivouac, but the fighting spirit and consistency of the Killer 3's should be enough to get this win.

Why Bivouac Will Win

Bivouac comes into this matchup as the slight underdogs, but they'll be the much more aggressive team defensively. They do a great job of getting their hands in the passing lanes and being active with their movement on the perimeter. Down low, Bivouac is anchored by 7-footer Ryan Hollins and have a ton of advantages when it comes to rebounding the ball. In this game, expect a low-scoring affair as Bivouac will make the Killer 3's work for every basket.

To win this game, Bivouac will once again have to rely on their defensive efforts t0 get the win. They'll be playing an equally sound team defensively in the Killer 3's, so it may be a matter of which team can rebound the ball better. From that standpoint, Bivouac should have a great shot to win this game.

Final Killers 3's-Bivouac Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup of two of the best defensive teams in the league and we should be in for a scrappy game. The Killer 3's can win this game if Franklin Session has a big day and runs circles around Bivouac. Bivouac, on the other hand, will create offensive for themselves through their defense, so look for them to be active in rebounding the basketball. With the prediction, let's go with the under as both teams will look to shut each other down.

Final Killers 3's-Bivouac Prediction & Pick: UNDER 93.5 (-110)