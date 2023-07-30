The BIG3 regular season wraps up with this Week 6 action from Boston as we bring you another prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of games. Bivouac (2-3) will be taking on the Ball Hogs (3-2) as both teams try to fight their way into the playoffs. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Bivouac-Ball Hogs prediction and pick.

Bivouac come into this game after a tough loss to 3's Company. They couldn't find a way to stop Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers despite having a decent game themselves. Their playoff hopes hang in the balance as they bring their defense to try and stop the Ball Hogs.

The Ball Hogs defeated the 3 Headed Monsters last week and showed some resiliency in doing so. Their shooting started off extremely slow and they saw a deficit a number of times. In the end, Jodie Meeks carried the load and brought them to a win, a common theme for this Hogs team this year.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Bivouac-Ball Hogs Odds

Bivouac: +4.5 (-110)

Ball Hogs: -4.5 (-110)

Over (91.5): -110

Under (91.5): -110

How to Watch Bivouac vs. Ball Hogs

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET/ 1:40 p.m. PT

Why Bivouac Will Win

Bivouac is a very talented team on the offensive side of the ball, but they can't find a consistent flow and scoring attack. They rely too much on one-on-one matchups and that kind of strategy doesn't work too well in this league. They're lead by Gerald and Garlon Green who provide a great one-two punch when they're both playing well. When the shots aren't falling, however, Bivouac sometimes looks like a team in disarray.

Their defense needs to step up in this situation and provide some fight against the high-powered offense of the Ball Hogs. They've allowed the second-most points in the league while scoring the second fewest. By the numbers, they don't stand much of a chance to win this game. But if they can see their captain Green explode for a big day, anything is possible in the BIG3.

Why Ball Hogs Will Win

The Ball Hogs have been a model of consistency this year and find themselves with a great opportunity for favorable position in the playoffs. They're the quickest team in the league and continue to get it done behind the play of Leandro Barbosa and Jodie Meeks. Last week, they started slow and allowed their opponents to hang in the game. Once their defense tightened up, Meeks was able to open up his offensive arsenal and will them to a win. They don't want to get off to a slow start against Bivouac, but look for Barbosa or Meeks to once again play a dominant role in this game.

The Ball Hogs have been doing most things right this season and they should continue being themselves if they want to get this win. Bivouac's lackluster defense will have a hard time keeping up with the Hogs if they can use their ball movement. The second-half of this game will be crucial as the Ball Hogs typically like to pull away early after halftime.

Final Bivouac-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick

Bivouac barely scraped across two wins this season and their losses have been particularly bad. The Ball Hogs have much more momentum right now and it doesn't seem like fatigue plays a factor for them at all. For the prediction, we'll go with the Ball Hogs to get it done. It's a sizable spread by BIG3 standards, but this may be a 10+ point deficit for the Hogs.

Final Bivouac-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick: Ball Hogs -4.5 (-110)