We're set to bring you predictions and picks for the final week of Regular Season basketball in the BIG3. We kick off the action with a game between the Killer 3's (5-2) and the Ghost Ballers (4-3) as both teams look to lock up a playoff spot. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Killer 3's-Ghost Ballers prediction and pick.

The Killer 3's are coming in off a huge win over 3's Company last week and effectively sent their team packing for the rest of the season. They've been one of the hardest teams to stop with Frank Nitty and Dominique Johnson leading their scoring. With a win today, they'll stamp their ticket to the playoff and send the Ghost Ballers home.

The Ghost Ballers are coming in off a tough double-digit loss to Trilogy last week. Their finesse-first game couldn't get going as both teams combined for 4-32 from three-point range. They'll need a win and some things to go in their direction if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Killer 3's-Ghost Ballers Odds

Killer 3's: -5.5 (-110)

Ghost Ballers: +5.5 (-110)

Over (93.5) rounds: -110

Under (93.5) rounds: -110

How to Watch Killer 3's vs. Ghost Ballers

TV: CBS

Stream: BIG3.com

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Why Killer 3's Will Win

The Killer 3's have a great opportunity to eliminate yet another team from playoff contention and separate themselves as a team to beat in the postseason. They had their struggles early against a 3's Company team facing elimination. By the second half, however, Frank Nitty shot himself into a groove and coach Charles Oakley subbed-in Dominique Johnson to finish the game off with his scoring. The coaching of Oakley has been a huge asset for the Killer 3's and their poised to grab another win here today.

To grab this win, the Killer 3's will have to lean on their defensive efforts and stifle the flow of offense for the Ghost Ballers. The Ghost Ballers play their best basketball when the ball is moving and they're finding clean shots. If the Killer 3's can get their hands in the passing lanes and force the Ghost Ballers to take contested shots, they should be in a position to win this thing and send the Ballers home packing.

Why Ghost Ballers Will Win

The Ghost Ballers need a win to stay alive and they need a few scenarios to play out in the following games if they want to squeak into the Playoffs. The marquee matchup for them will be guard Mike Taylor facing off against Frank Nitty. Nitty can usually dice his way through the defensive and find easy baskets – it'll be up to Taylor to keep him in front and deny any easy layups around the rim. The Ghost Ballers should look to crash the boards early on as the Killer 3's have come out slow in the past.

To get this win, the Ghost Ballers will have to play a perfect game of basketball. They're hoping that their three-point shooting can get back to what it once was as they had trouble scoring last week without it. They don't play the greatest defense, but you'd think that they will step it up while facing an elimination situation.

Final Killer 3's-Ghost Ballers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be highlighted by the matchup at point guard between Frank Nitty and Mike Taylor. Both guys are capable of scoring at-will for their teams and this may turn into a one-on-one game earlier than people anticipate. In the end, it'll be the Killer 3's who come out on top with their balanced scoring and coaching. Let's take them to cover this spread in a close game.

Final Killer 3's-Ghost Ballers Prediction & Pick: Killer 3's -5.5 (-110)