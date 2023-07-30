We're back with a prediction and pick for the final game of the 2023 BIG3 Regular Season. The action will conclude from Boston as we head to Charlotte next week for the playoffs. Tri-State (2-3) take on the Aliens (0-5) as both teams try to close the season on a high-note. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Tri-State-Aliens prediction and pick.

Tri-State comes into this game after yet another tough loss to Trilogy last week. They didn't put up much of a fight against them and their disappointing shooting continues through the end of the season. Deshawn Stephens struggled to get anything going, but he'll have a solid matchup against the Aliens this week.

The Aliens lost to the Triplets last game and remain winless through the season. This will be their last chance to notch a win on the season and they could effectively spoil Tri-State's chances at the playoffs. They'll come into this game shorthanded but will be playing for their pride.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Tri-State-Aliens Odds

Tri-State: -5.5 (-120)

Aliens: +5.5 (-110)

Over (90.5): -110

Under (90.5): -110

How to Watch Tri-State vs. Aliens

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

Why Tri-State Will Win

Tri-State started the season off looking like a favorite at 2-0. Since, they've lost three straight games and haven't been able to climb out of their slump. It's put their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy and they'll have to win this game to stay alive. Jason Richardson will need to return to his early-season form to push them into the playoffs. He's struggled the last two contests, but has seen bounce-back performances in the past.

To win this game, Tri-State will have to move the basketball and avoid the double teams on Richardson. Deshawn Stephens should have an easier time finding buckets down low with Janis Timma out for the Aliens. Look for them to slowly work the ball down low and draw fouls on this Aliens team.

Why Aliens Will Win

The Aliens failed yet again to win a game last week, but it was arguably their best showing of the season. They kept it very close against the top-seeded Triplets and actually took a 25-20 lead into halftime. Once Joe Johnson got going for the Triplets, the Aliens fell apart and couldn't form any defense to back their shooting.

Their offense struggled mightily once again as none of their players managed more than 10 points. Their leading scorer and leader in field goal attempts Janis Timma will sit this last game out with the Aliens eliminated from the playoffs. He'll leave a huge gap in their scoring, but perhaps a change in the lineup could spark something new for the Aliens.

Final Tri-State-Aliens Prediction & Pick

It'll be extremely tough for the Aliens to find a win at this point and it'll hurt even more with the absence of Janis Timma. However, this Aliens team has a lot of pride and will want to avoid the dreaded 0-6 season, so don't be surprised if they come out with some energy and fire.

In the end, Jason Richardson and his will to score will prove to be too much for the Aliens. The Tri-State bigs should dominate the boards while Richardson builds his scoring attack. This game may be close for the first half, but expect Tri-State to pull away eventually.

Final Tri-State-Aliens Prediction & Pick: Tri-State -5.5 (-120)