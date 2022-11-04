The biggest early shocker in Bulls’ 2022-23 season

The Chicago Bulls are 5-4 so far in the 2022-23 season, which really isn’t anything to write home about. However, this record should be viewed as a positive given the absence of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine clearly not being his best as he recovers from knee surgery and a tough early-season schedule featuring a number of back-to-backs.

The Bulls have managed to stay afloat for several reasons, but perhaps the most shocking one so far has been the play of veteran point guard Goran Dragic. The Dragic signing was met with skepticism in the offseason (including from yours truly) due to Chicago’s roster construction and the questions about what he had left in the tank.

Rather than look washed, Dragic has been vital for the Bulls with Ball out, making Arturas Karnisovas look like a genius and many others (again, including yours truly) like idiots. Dragic was discussed at length on the latest episode of Blue Wire’s Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast.

“He has been probably the biggest pleasant surprise of this roster so far this season. And he has just been a lot of fun to watch. He’s literally just f***ing darting around out there like a madman making stuff happen, every time he comes in. … He’s been great and has been a godsend with Lonzo Ball out.”

So far this season, Dragic is averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 assists. That doesn’t look like anything all that special, but he’s doing this in just over 17 minutes per game and making a huge impact on the scoreboard. It also helps that he’s shooting nearly 54% on 3-pointers, with his 3-point barrages keeping Chicago alive in several games already.

The Bulls are plus-16.2 points per 100 possessions in Dragic’s 156 minutes this season, per NBA.com. He’s leading a bench unit that has been absolutely crushing it, with the likes of Andre Drummond, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. all playing key roles as well. Dragic zipping around the court and relentlessly pushing pace with this athletic group (which often also features LaVine playing with them) has made Chicago’s second unit one of the most potent in the league.

Now, it’s a long season and Goran Dragic still must prove he can be this effective throughout and, hopefully, into the playoffs. But his play has truly been outstanding so far this season, which has been much-needed given the circumstances surrounding this roster. If the Bulls can actually get healthy while continuing to boast effective depth like this, they will exceed expectations.

Listen to the full episode of Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast here:

