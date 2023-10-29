The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly on the verge of adding veteran big man and block specialist Bismack Biyombo to their roster, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to sign center Bismack Biyombo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Team is able to sign Biyombo via exemption after fifth game of Ja Morant’s suspension. Biyombo brings rim protection (1.4 blocks per game last season) with Steven Adams out.”

Biyombo, who last played in the 2022-23 NBA season with the Phoenix Suns, is known for his defensive prowess, particularly around the basket. Last season, he averaged 1.4 blocks per game to go with only 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest across 61 appearances, including 14 starts.

Should the Grizzlies make it official with the 31-year-old vet, Biyombo will look to provide rebounding and rim protection mostly for a Memphis team that already has a pair of defensive stalwarts in guard Marcus Smart and big man Jaren Jackson Jr. Smart and Jackson were the last two winners of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Grizzlies plan on Bismack Biyombo amid poor start

The Grizzlies are making the move on Biyombo amid a poor start to the season. With Ja Morant suspended and Steven Adams done for the rest of the season with an injury, Memphis has gone 0-3 to begin their 2023-24 NBA campaign. Biyombo is not going to turn things around for the Grizzlies, but he can be a decent contributor on defense while being a highly efficient, albeit low-usage, asset on the other end of the floor.

Biyombo entered the NBA in 2011 when he was taken in the first round (seventh overall) in that year's NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.