The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season, sitting near the top of the AFC North. However, as the trade deadline approaches, the team must address its biggest need to maintain its advantage in the divisional title race. In this article, we will discuss the Steelers' season so far, identify their biggest need, and suggest potential trade targets to address it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Season So Far

The Steelers have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 4-2 record. However, the team has faced some challenges, including injuries and a lack of production at certain positions. One area of concern is on defense, where coach Mike Tomlin is thinking of getting some possible upgrades. The Steelers are pretty much a middle-of-the-pack defensive team. They are 17th in points allowed per game and among the top 10 in sacks per game. However, they give up more than 380 yards per game, which puts them among the bottom three this season. As such, they could surely benefit from adding some more depth either to their defensive line or their secondary.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Pittsburgh Steelers must address at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Steelers Need Defensive Upgrades

Under the guidance of Mike Tomlin, the team is currently enjoying a two-game winning streak and is set to play its next three games at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Green Bay Packers. This upcoming stretch presents an opportunity for Pittsburgh to finish with a 7-2 record. If they succeed, this would put them in contention for the AFC's top seed.

The Steelers should take advantage of this chance to make one or two strategic acquisitions through trades. Pittsburgh's primary trade focus should center on fortifying their defense, given that they currently surrender a ton of yardage per game. Keep in mind that with Diontae Johnson's return, the offense seems to be in good shape. As such, it's crucial to concentrate on bolstering the defense to elevate the team's playoff aspirations.

Defensive Line

The status of the defensive line remains a concern. This is primarily due to Cam Heyward's injury. Even if Cam were still available, though, the addition of Keeanu Benton alone wouldn't be enough for the Steelers to establish dominance on the defensive line. To be a formidable defensive line, the Steelers should have the depth of eight quality defensive linemen available for each game. Take note that this does not count the outside linebackers.

While the Steelers do have some other defensive line players, they can't compensate for the absence of Heyward. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the 34-year-old is coming off a significant injury. He would likely have limited playing time if he returns this season. Thus, an addition in this area is imperative.

Secondary

Aside from their d-line, the Steelers also need to address their secondary. Despite their anticipation that signing Patrick Peterson and drafting Joey Porter Jr. would enhance their secondary, the unit currently ranks in the bottom half of the NFL.

They continue to yield significant plays, and Peterson appears to be past his prime. While Porter Jr. has shown promise as a rookie, Levi Wallace's performance this season has been underwhelming. This makes him appear out of place in each game. Currently, the Steelers are bargain-hunting for players no other team desires.

Potential Targets

Azeez Al-Shaair

The Tennessee Titans should be the go-to team for prospective contenders looking to make a deal before the trade deadline. Tennessee initiated its trade activity earlier this week by sending Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh may find several impending free agents from the Titans who would be suitable additions to their defense.

Remember that Al-Shaair is the Titans' leading tackler. He could significantly bolster the Steelers' run defense, which currently ranks 28th in terms of yards allowed per game. The Steelers have conceded over 100 rushing yards to five of their six opponents, and Al-Shaair's presence in the middle could help reduce those figures.

Take note as well that securing Al-Shaair as an impending free agent may not require an extensive trade package.

Brian Burns

A pass-rushing tandem featuring TJ Watt and Brian Burns would wreak havoc on every remaining opponent on the Steelers' schedule.

This ideal pairing is a trade market dream for the Steelers. Burns should be one of the most sought-after players on the market due to his capacity to generate pressure from the edge. In 2023, he has recorded four sacks. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 42. Burns has consistently achieved at least 7.5 sacks in each season, with at least nine sacks in the last three campaigns.

Securing Burns would likely involve competition from multiple other teams. This possibly necessitates the offer of multiple draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. However, any price would be justifiable for the Steelers, as it would enable them to establish a dominant pass-rushing duo, thereby consistently holding opponents to low point totals each week.

Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson, the cornerback for the Chicago Bears, could be a logical trade option. His physical attributes, particularly his reach, enable him to effectively defend against opponents, and he approaches the game with a competitive attitude. The Steelers should consider acquiring Johnson to address the uncertainty surrounding their cornerback group. This is especially true if the Bears encounter difficulties and consider making roster changes before the trade deadline.

Looking Ahead

As the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers must address their biggest need on defense to maintain their advantage in the divisional title race. While the team could also benefit from adding a veteran tight end, improving their defensive performance should be their top priority. By carefully evaluating potential trade targets and making a move that best addresses their needs, the Steelers can position themselves for a successful season.