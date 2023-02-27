As NFL Draft season heats up, Tom Pelissero provided some updates on what is going on with running backs Bijan Robinson of Texas and UAB’s DeWayne McBride.

Pelissero tweeted that Robinson, who is most likely to be the first tailback selected come draft time, “plans to do all on-field drills and testing at this week’s combine here in Indianapolis, per source. Texas pro day is March 9, just three days after the combine. But Robinson wants to compete.”

Robinson ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and established himself as a prime candidate to transfer his production at the college level to the pros. ClutchPoints’ recent mock draft has him going to the Buffalo Bills with the 27th overall pick.

Pelissero followed that up with an update on McBride, the NCAA’s leading rusher from last season. He reported McBride “will not participate in any combine drills this week in Indianapolis due to an injured hamstring he sustained recently while training, per source. McBride is rehabbing and planning to do everything at his pro day March 22.”

McBride ran for 1,713 yards and 19 touchdowns last season at UAB and is expected to go after the first day of the draft with the trend of teams being wary of taking running backs in the first round.

