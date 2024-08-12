Fights are a part of NFL training camp and preseason. Each summer videos of brawls, whether it is among teammates or in joint practices, litter the internet. Bill Belichick was on The Pat McAfee Show and gave his thoughts on how the NFL can stop these from occurring.

“I always told the officials if there was a fight or a taunt, do what you would do in the game. Treat a taunt like a fight, if our guy catches the ball and goes over and spikes the ball in front of their bench, just throw him out of there because it’s just going to cause a deterioration of practice and that’s not what we’re here for” Belichick said. “I think if the officials who are officiating the training camp practices, would take a little more of that mentality of like look, we’re not going to put up with that stuff.”

This comes after the New York Giants and Detroit Lions made news for multiple practice fights. Both teams were fined $200k for their involvement in the scraps.

Bill Belichick is not on an NFL sideline for the first time since 1979. After 23 years and six Super Bowls, Belichick and the New England Patriots decided to part ways at the end of 2023. Now, he is set to start his first season as an analyst.

Bill Belichick's media career begins

While he is considered one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time, Bill Belichick is not considered one of the greatest interviewees ever. His famous non-answer style did not get him in the good graces of the Boston media. He, however, did not have to win a single press conference because he was always winning on the field.

Now, he takes that “on to Cincinnati” attitude to the media. While that may seem like a match made anywhere but heaven, it has worked out so far. One of his partnerships is with McAfee and featured a debut at the NFL Draft in April. Sports media critics spoke glowingly about his debut and more partnerships were added on.

He will be on every episode of ESPN's ManningCast during Monday Night Football this year. Belichick and Eli Manning will be tied together in history due to their two Super Bowl matchups. Now they, along with Peyton, will break down many Monday night games this season.

When Inside the NFL returns later this month, Belichick will be on The CW each week with Ryan Clark, Chris Long, and Chad ‘Ochocinco' Johnson. Finally, he will be doing a football show through Underdog Fantasy throughout the season. The show will detail Belichick's point of view on coaching decisions from the NFL season.

All of these new jobs could be just one-year gigs. Belichick wants to return to the sidelines following the 2024 season. The highest-profile job in football and all of American sports might be open by then as well. Mike McCarthy appears to be on his last leg following another playoff exit. Could all of these new gigs end up with Belichick wearing the Star by this time next year?