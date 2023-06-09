Billy Murray, a Hollywood legend, has begun dating “Milkshake” singer, Kelis.

The Sun reported that Murray, 72, was recently seen at a concert and watching Kelis, 43. This isn't the first time he has been spotted at one of her shows, and it's unlikely to be the last. Sources added that they were together at the same hotel and have been “getting close for a while.”

A friend of one of the two told The Sun, “They've met up in the [United] States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they're both here. They've clearly hit it off.”

The source added, “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he's been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla. But they've also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. What it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Kelis is coming off of a string of performances in England — including two at Brockwell Park in London. As the source noted, Kelis' husband of eight years, Mike Mora, passed away last year.

Bill Murray is coming off of a performance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Lord Krylar. Unfortunately, Murray won't be appearing in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City as he dropped out due to the pandemic. For reference, Murray had appeared in every one of Anderson's films since Rushmore (his second film) in 1998 up to The French Dispatch (2021).