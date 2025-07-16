Randy Couture is back home after surviving a frightening crash that sent him to the hospital last week, per TMZ. The 62-year-old UFC Hall of Famer had been training for his debut with the National Hot Rod Association when disaster struck during a practice run in Kansas City, Missouri. Couture was airlifted to a local burn center where he was treated for first- and second-degree burns, trauma-related injuries, and smoke inhalation. The severity of the crash left fans concerned, but according to reports, he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Known for his relentless drive and willingness to take on new challenges, Couture spoke recently about the thrill of racing. He described the opportunity as a new way to engage the competitive fire that helped make him one of MMA’s greatest champions. Whether he’ll return to the racetrack remains uncertain, but the most important news is that he’s expected to make a full recovery. A six-time UFC champion and former Army veteran, Couture wrapped his fighting career with a 19-11-0 record and a legacy built on toughness, resilience, and evolution.

Stephen Thompson Wants to Break Couture’s UFC Age Record

While Couture focuses on healing, fellow UFC veteran Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is eyeing one of the records he left behind. At 42, Thompson remains one of the most respected strikers in the sport and is looking to become the oldest fighter to ever step into the UFC Octagon.

Thompson recently fought Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville and lost a narrow split decision that many fans and analysts viewed as controversial. Despite the outcome, Thompson says he felt great in the cage, even against a younger opponent. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he revealed his goal is to keep going until he surpasses Couture’s record.

“If I go out there and I put on a show, and I get a good finish, why not?” Thompson said. “Let’s keep going.”

Couture may be recovering from a new type of battle, and Thompson is still fighting in his own way. But both men continue to show what it means to challenge limits and rewrite the rules of longevity in sports.