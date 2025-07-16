Leave it to WWE's “Celtic Warrior” Sheamus to repair the internet.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, on July 16, 2025, unprompted to say, “It's a work.” It is unclear what he is talking about, but there's a chance it has to do with something like Seth Rollins' recent injury.

Sheamus was happy with himself for delivering the message, saying, “There, I fixed the internet,” after his follow-up post. He put the message out there for fans to circle back to whenever certain sectors of the fanbase get “triggered.”

“Whenever someone gets triggered on this platform, [simply] tag them on the above post,” Sheamus said in following up on his original post.

A “work” typically refers to things that are part of storylines. So, a “brawl” on Monday Night RAW is generally a “work.” However, if someone goes off-script and, say, delivers a real punch, it is called a “shoot.”

There has been a lot of discussion about Rollins' injury. While WWE is selling it as if it's a serious injury, reports have surfaced that the injury angle at Saturday Night's Main Event was a “cover” for a minor injury. This way, WWE can have Rollins unexpectedly return and surprise fans. We will have to see if that is the case or not.

What is WWE star Sheamus up to?

Currently, Sheamus is feuding with a returning Rusev, who came back to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, 2025. Rusev was previously released by the company five years earlier.

During his absence, Rusev joined AEW as Miro. He would remain in AEW until 2025, winning the TNT Championship once during his tenure.

On the June 30, 2025, edition of RAW, Sheamus and Rusev faced in a match. It was a hard-hitting contest, but Rusev picked up the win with a Machka Kick.

Sheamus and Rusev have a long history in WWE. They have feuded over the years, but they also joined forces as part of the League of Nations (along with Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio). The group formed in November 2015 and disbanded in April 2016.

Sheamus made his long-awaited return from injury in April 2024. Since then, he has been a mainstay of the RAW brand. He is still in pursuit of the only WWE singles championship he has not won: the Intercontinental Championship.