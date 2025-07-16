Leave it to WWE's “Celtic Warrior” Sheamus to repair the internet.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, on July 16, 2025, unprompted to say, “It's a work.” It is unclear what he is talking about, but there's a chance it has to do with something like Seth Rollins' recent injury.

Sheamus was happy with himself for delivering the message, saying, “There, I fixed the internet,” after his follow-up post. He put the message out there for fans to circle back to whenever certain sectors of the fanbase get “triggered.”

“Whenever someone gets triggered on this platform, [simply] tag them on the above post,” Sheamus said in following up on his original post.

A “work” typically refers to things that are part of storylines. So, a “brawl” on Monday Night RAW is generally a “work.” However, if someone goes off-script and, say, delivers a real punch, it is called a “shoot.”

There has been a lot of discussion about Rollins' injury. While WWE is selling it as if it's a serious injury, reports have surfaced that the injury angle at Saturday Night's Main Event was a “cover” for a minor injury. This way, WWE can have Rollins unexpectedly return and surprise fans. We will have to see if that is the case or not.

What is WWE star Sheamus up to?

Sheamus making his entrance at WrestleMania 39 Night 2.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images.

Currently, Sheamus is feuding with a returning Rusev, who came back to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, 2025. Rusev was previously released by the company five years earlier.

During his absence, Rusev joined AEW as Miro. He would remain in AEW until 2025, winning the TNT Championship once during his tenure.

On the June 30, 2025, edition of RAW, Sheamus and Rusev faced in a match. It was a hard-hitting contest, but Rusev picked up the win with a Machka Kick.

Sheamus and Rusev have a long history in WWE. They have feuded over the years, but they also joined forces as part of the League of Nations (along with Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio). The group formed in November 2015 and disbanded in April 2016.

Sheamus made his long-awaited return from injury in April 2024. Since then, he has been a mainstay of the RAW brand. He is still in pursuit of the only WWE singles championship he has not won: the Intercontinental Championship.

More WWE News
San Fransisco 49ers' Drew Moss, who is in a relationship with Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya, while at Colorado State.
49ers rookie guard hard launches relationship with Brock Lesnar’s daughterAndrew Korpan ·
Rapper Travis Scott, who is training to wrestle in WWE.
The real reason Travis Scott hasn’t wrestled in WWE yetAndrew Korpan ·
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (33) throws a pitch during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski gets an All-Star shout-out from his WWE counterpartMatty Breisch ·
Goldberg (black trunks) with son Gage (street clothes) faces Bobby Lashley (black pants) with MVP (suit) for the WWE World Heavy Championship at SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium.
Bill Goldberg ‘pissed off’ over WWE retirement matchMatty Breisch ·
WWE referee Charles Robinson, who suffered an injury during Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther, with hospital background.
WWE referee reveals rib injury at hands of GoldbergAndrew Korpan ·
WWE star Logan Paul, whose Impaulsive show will join the company and Fanatics' podcast network.
WWE makes big decision on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcastAndrew Korpan ·