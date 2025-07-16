Finally, the “Visionary,” WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, has discussed his recent Saturday Night's Main Event injury, which had fans scared.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins broke his silence on the matter. It sounds like he is being cautious when talking about a potential timeline for his return ahead of his MRIs.

The visionary and revolutionary @WWERollins is sitting in for @richeisen today and addressed his injury that went down over the weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight:#WWE pic.twitter.com/eKGnDFEb4D — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I look great, I'm not gonna lie, but underneath this monitor, I do have a leg brace on, over in the corner are my crutches,” Rollins began. “This past Saturday, I was in a match on Saturday Night's Main Event with LA Knight, and I hurt my knee.

“I was doing a move that I do all the time, it's a moonsault — a backflip — in this particular instance, I was landing not on my belly, but I was landing on my feet. When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. We got out of the match, and we move forward,” he continued.

Rollins then revealed he was in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, July 14, 2025, which is also where WWE taped that night's edition of Monday Night RAW. However, the swelling was too high for them to get proper MRIs. He added that he hopes to get another look in a couple of weeks to help get a “firm diagnosis.”

When will Seth Rollins return to WWE from his injury?

Rollins acknowledged that he is not a doctor, but he feels like he will miss an extended period of time due to the injury. What he cares about is being back in time for WrestleMania 42 in April 2026, which he “feels good about.”

“I am not a doctor, I only know my body, and what I feel is that this is gonna be me out for an extended period of time,” Rollins revealed. “It is a bummer, but it is what it is. Our business moves on. This isn't the first time that I've been injured, it won't be the last time.”

However, he did compare it to his 2015 knee injury. Still, he remains “comfortable” with the injury. One reason is that he can spend more time with his daughter, Roux.

“It feels a lot like 2015 in the sense that, in story, I was on my way up to taking the top spot,” Rollins explained. “When I blew my knee out in 2015, I was actually the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, so that was a heartbreaker for me, and I had just reached that mountaintop, we were on the way to WrestleMania, and I felt like I was in for a really big spot that year.”

There have been reports that Rollins' Saturday Night's Main Event injury was a “cover” for a minor ailment he suffered. Selling it this way would allow for a surprise return, perhaps at SummerSlam, where he can cash in his Money in the Bank contract.