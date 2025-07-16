While she is not in college yet, future University of Miami golfer Kai Trump has made an NIL deal, which means she will join Travis Kelce and Olivia “Livvy” Dunne as part of a top brand.

Trump's ever-growing portfolio has added another partnership. She has become a brand ambassador and equity partner of Accelerator Active Energy, meaning she joins Kelce and Dunne as part of the brand.

“I love energy drinks,” Trump told NIL Daily on Sports Illustrated. “They fit into my daily lifestyle pretty well[,] and honestly, it was a very natural partnership. I just can't wait to continue working with them[,] and the team is amazing. The product fits my daily lifestyle very well.”

Trump is the granddaughter of President Donald Trump. She also discussed being part of the same brand as Kelce and Dunne, two top-tier athletes.

“I'm really looking forward to just like meeting them in person, picking their brains,” she revealed. “I met Livvy actually the other day at the airport — funny enough — and she was super nice. They're both amazing athletes[,] and obviously[,] a lot of people look up to them. I'm very lucky and excited to be alongside them working with the Accelerator, so I'm looking forward to it.”

Kai Trump joins Travis Kelce and Livvy Dunne as a NIL brand ambassador

Trump is making moves before she heads to the University of Miami to play golf. She is in her senior year of high school, and she will subsequently head to college after.

To date, she has partnerships with TaylorMade and Leaf Trading Cards. Accelerator Active Energy is the latest brand to partner with her.

Previously, Accelerator nabbed Kelce and Dunne as brand ambassadors. Kelce praised the former LSU gymnast, calling her an “awesome” person.

Dunne was one of the major players when it came to NIL. She was a driving force behind the movement, and she was the first NIL athlete signed by WME. Since then, she has landed countless brand deals and is the face of several campaigns.

That was done as she started her career at LSU. Dunne has since finished her time on the Tigers' women's gymnastics team. Her journey with NIL was spotlighted in The Money Game: LSU on Prime Video.