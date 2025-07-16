Brandon Jennings has never been one to hold back, especially when it comes to basketball legacy. Sitting down with Keyshawn Johnson on Undisputed Presents: All Facts No Brakes, the former NBA point guard revealed his top five players to jump straight to the league — and yes, Jennings put himself right in the mix, per FoxSports.

His list featured LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, LaMelo Ball, and Jennings himself. He also acknowledged other names like Tracy McGrady, Tyson Chandler, and Lou Williams, who all skipped the college route to enter the pros. Jennings’ inclusion makes sense when you consider his groundbreaking path. He was the first American player to skip college and go overseas, playing professionally in Italy before getting drafted in 2009.

Jennings' Goat

The conversation didn't stop at rankings. When asked to name his greatest of all time, Jennings answered without hesitation.

“Yeah, Kobe,” he said, locking in on the player who shaped his youth.

Jennings explained that while he respects Michael Jordan, his age and upbringing made Kobe’s greatness feel more immediate. “I was just eight years old,” he said, reflecting on watching Bryant win titles as a preteen. “Being able to feel the moments of Kobe Bryant winning championships at Staples Center… that just hit home.”

Growing up in Compton, Jennings was surrounded by Lakers culture during the height of Kobe’s dominance. As the Lakers piled up banners and victories, young Brandon soaked in every second. By the time he was carving up defenses in the NBA himself, that Mamba mentality had already taken root.

Jennings' top five may raise a few eyebrows (McGrady, for instance, had a strong case), but context matters. For him, this was about cultural imprint and personal inspiration, not just numbers on a page. Including himself might seem bold, but considering his impact as a pioneer and his electric early career, it's not out of bounds.